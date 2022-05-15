Recipe: The Caker's blackberry tart with pistachio and rose petals
You can't go wrong with a free-form tart that comes together with barely any fuss.
The ‘pastry’ component of this tart is almost more like a cookie - a soft and intensely cocoa flavoured cookie, which creates the perfect base for a topping of creamy and tart ingredients.
Free-form cocoa tart with pistachios, blackberries and rose petals
Serves 12
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake time: 15 minutes
Ready-in time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Ingredients
For the crust
190g butter, softened
130g caster sugar
220g all-purpose white or spelt flour
75g cocoa powder
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp baking soda
Pinch sea salt
For the topping
1 cup crème fraîche
2 cups of fresh blackberries
100g pistachios, roasted and roughly chopped
3 tbsp of liquid honey
2 tbsp dried rose petals
Directions
Have a 20cm x 25cm baking tray handy.
First, make the crust. Beat butter and sugar together on high speed until light and fluffy.
Gradually add in the flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt - mix until just incorporated. Scrape down the mixing bowl and do one final mix by hand.
Lay out a piece of baking paper the same size as the baking tray and place the dough onto it. Roll it out into a rectangle, which is almost to the edges of the paper, about 1/2cm thick and then carefully transfer onto the baking tray, make a dozen prick marks with a fork. Place in the fridge for an hour.
After about 40 minutes, preheat the oven to 180°C on fan bake. Once the crust has been in the fridge for an hour, place it in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.
Once baked, let the crust sit for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a cooling rack, using the baking paper to aid you. Allow it to cool completely.
Once the crust is cool, spread the crème fraîche onto it. Next, scatter over the blackberries and pistachios followed by a drizzle of liquid honey and finally a sprinkling of rose petals.
Serve immediately. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
