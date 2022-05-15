Recipe: The Caker's blackberry tart with pistachio and rose petals

You can't go wrong with a free-form tart that comes together with barely any fuss.

The ‘pastry’ component of this tart is almost more like a cookie - a soft and intensely cocoa flavoured cookie, which creates the perfect base for a topping of creamy and tart ingredients.

Free-form cocoa tart with pistachios, blackberries and rose petals

Serves 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Ready-in time: 1 hour 45 minutes

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Banana and blackberry cake with whipped cinnamon coconut yoghurt topping

* Recipe: Persian love cups

* Recipe: go dark with Jordan Rondel's pinot noir chocolate cake



Ingredients

For the crust

190g butter, softened

130g caster sugar

220g all-purpose white or spelt flour

75g cocoa powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch sea salt

For the topping

1 cup crème fraîche

2 cups of fresh blackberries

100g pistachios, roasted and roughly chopped

3 tbsp of liquid honey

2 tbsp dried rose petals

Directions

Have a 20cm x 25cm baking tray handy.