Recipe: The Caker's blackberry tart with pistachio and rose petals

05:00, May 15 2022
Get creative topping this creamy canvas with fresh berries, pistachio and rose petals.
Emma Bassill
You can't go wrong with a free-form tart that comes together with barely any fuss.

The ‘pastry’ component of this tart is almost more like a cookie - a soft and intensely cocoa flavoured cookie, which creates the perfect base for a topping of creamy and tart ingredients.

Free-form cocoa tart with pistachios, blackberries and rose petals

Serves 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Ready-in time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the crust

190g butter, softened

130g caster sugar

220g all-purpose white or spelt flour

75g cocoa powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch sea salt

For the topping

1 cup crème fraîche

2 cups of fresh blackberries

100g pistachios, roasted and roughly chopped

3 tbsp of liquid honey

2 tbsp dried rose petals

Directions

Have a 20cm x 25cm baking tray handy.

  1. First, make the crust. Beat butter and sugar together on high speed until light and fluffy.

  2. Gradually add in the flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt - mix until just incorporated. Scrape down the mixing bowl and do one final mix by hand.

  3. Lay out a piece of baking paper the same size as the baking tray and place the dough onto it. Roll it out into a rectangle, which is almost to the edges of the paper, about 1/2cm thick and then carefully transfer onto the baking tray, make a dozen prick marks with a fork. Place in the fridge for an hour.

  4. After about 40 minutes, preheat the oven to 180°C on fan bake. Once the crust has been in the fridge for an hour, place it in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

  5. Once baked, let the crust sit for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a cooling rack, using the baking paper to aid you. Allow it to cool completely.

  6. Once the crust is cool, spread the crème fraîche onto it. Next, scatter over the blackberries and pistachios followed by a drizzle of liquid honey and finally a sprinkling of rose petals.

  7. Serve immediately. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

