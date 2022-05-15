Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's chewy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

Fresh out the oven, a sprinkle of flaky salt takes these cookies to salty/sweet heaven!

I love a good chocolate chip cookie, but sometimes it is fun to mix things up and add in some oats.

These oatmeal cookies are made with oil so also happen to be dairy free - you can either use a neutral oil or a super fruity olive oil.

The recipe makes six huge cookies, however if you would like them to be a little smaller, reduce the size of the dough ball to about 50g and drop the baking time by a few minutes.

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Makes: 6 large cookies

Ingredients

75g neutral oil such as rice bran, or a fruity olive oil

90g brown sugar

50g white sugar

20g raw sugar

1 large egg (size 8), at room temperature

½ tsp salt

90g plain flour

75g old fashioned oats

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

200g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, plus extra for the tops (I used a mixture of milk and dark - make sure you choose a dairy-free chocolate if keeping these strictly dairy free)

Flaky sea salt to finish (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 165°C bake. Line 1-2 sheet pans with baking paper. In a medium bowl, using a handheld electric mixer or a whisk (or you can use a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment), combine the oil, brown sugar, white sugar, raw sugar, and egg. Mix on high speed for about a minute, until the mixture is well combined. Add the salt, flour, oats, baking powder and baking soda and fold in by hand using a rubber spatula. The dough will seem a little oily and may take a little work to come together - this is OK. Add the chopped chocolate and mix to incorporate. Scoop out 3 tbsp balls of dough (about 80g per ball) and roll into rough balls. Press additional chocolate onto the top of each ball if desired. Arrange on the pan - these are quite big so I did 4 cookies on one pan and 2 on another just to leave room for spreading. Bake the cookies for 16-17 minutes, until the edges are set. Remove from the oven and tap the baking sheet briefly on the counter to deflate the cookies slightly. If you would like them perfectly round, use a cookie cutter slightly larger than the cookies to scoot them into a round shape. Finish with flaky sea salt. Allow to cool on the sheet pan for about 20 minutes. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature.

Notes: If your oven is running hot, these may spread quite a lot, so make sure it is set at the right temperature.

The temperature in the oven is for regular bake (not fan), so make sure you account for that if needed.