Last minute dinner sorted: Cook curried cauliflower soup tonight

Soupaphobics, look away now: For the next few months, this column will feature a lot of soup.

That’s partly, of course, because it’s the weather for it, and also because soup is an incredibly broad church. You can use just about any food you can think of as a base for a soup, and many of them are fast and easy to whip up.

Today I bring you a thick, warming number made from roasted cauliflower. Vegetarian, and easily made vegan, it’s the perfect dinner for one of those days so grey it hasn't quite felt light at all before it’s getting dark again – a day, for most of us up and down the motu, like today. Add nice bread of your choice for added carby comfort.

If you like Last Minute Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

READ MORE:

* Last minute dinner sorted: Cook grilled corn and black bean soup tonight

* Last minute dinner sorted: Cook marinated chicken skewers tonight

* Last-minute dinner sorted: Cook chicken curry tonight



Curried cauliflower soup

by Nicola Galloway

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 whole cauliflower, about 800g

1 tbsp olive oil

salt

knob of butter, or 1 tbsp oil

1 onion or leek, chopped

2 tsp mild curry powder

1 agria or desiree potato, peeled and roughly chopped

1 litre vegetable or chicken stock

cracked pepper to taste

Squeeze of lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C (fan bake 170C).

Roughly cut the cauliflower into large florets and place on a large roasting tray. Add the oil and season with a generous pinch of salt. Toss well to combine, then spread out into a single layer. Roast for 10 minutes, flip the cauliflower and cook for a further 10 minutes until lightly golden.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large saucepan over a moderate heat. Add the onion or leek and sauté for 5 minutes so it softens without colouring. Add the curry powder, potato and a pinch of salt and continue to cook over the heat for 5 minutes, turning the heat down if it begins to catch. Add the stock and bring to a boil, simmer for 10 minutes.

By now the cauliflower will be ready, carefully scoop it into the pot and bring back to a simmer. Cook for about 10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Remove from the heat and use a hand (immersion) blender to purée until smooth. Check the flavour adding extra salt, cracked pepper and lemon juice to taste. Serve in warmed bowls, with a pinch of curry powder to garnish.

More last-minute dinners

One pot pasta. Full recipe here

Quick fish curry. Full recipe here

Honey sesame chicken drumsticks. Full recipe here