Top 5 'fakeaways': How to cook popular takeaways for less than $6 per serve

15:00, May 30 2022

Budget recipe writer Kathrine Lynch has devised easy ways of whipping up popular takeaways such as butter chicken, beef and bacon burgers, and slow-cooked pulled pork tortillas - all for less than $6* per serve.

1.Butter Chicken – $4.66 per serve

Butter chicken by Kathrine Lynch.
A can of tomato soup and Tandoori paste give this Indian favourite an easy hit of flavour. Full recipe HERE

2.Thai Green Chicken Curry – $3.82 per serve

Thai green chicken curry from Kathrine Lynch.
You can rustle up this fragrant winter warmer in 40 minutes, including preparation time. Full recipe HERE

3.BBQ Beef & Bacon Burgers – $5.95 per serve

BBQ Beef and bacon burgers from Kathrine Lynch
This burger is so Kiwi it includes an egg and makes good use of a packet of Maggi onion soup mix. Full recipe HERE

4.Sweet n Sour pork meatballs – $3.91 per serve

Sweet n Sour pork meatballs by Kathrine Lynch.
This recipe for Chinese takeaways’ best-selling pork dish takes 10 minutes to prepare and another 30 to cook. Full recipe HERE

5.Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Tortillas - $5.35 per serve

Slow-cooked pulled pork tortillas from Kathrine Lynch.
Pork shoulder rubbed with mustard and BBQ spices is the star of this show. Full recipe HERE.

*Kathrine Lynch’s prices per serve are based on a shop she did on May 20 at her local supermarket.