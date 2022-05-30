Top 5 'fakeaways': How to cook popular takeaways for less than $6 per serve
Budget recipe writer Kathrine Lynch has devised easy ways of whipping up popular takeaways such as butter chicken, beef and bacon burgers, and slow-cooked pulled pork tortillas - all for less than $6* per serve.
1.Butter Chicken – $4.66 per serve
A can of tomato soup and Tandoori paste give this Indian favourite an easy hit of flavour. Full recipe HERE
2.Thai Green Chicken Curry – $3.82 per serve
You can rustle up this fragrant winter warmer in 40 minutes, including preparation time. Full recipe HERE
3.BBQ Beef & Bacon Burgers – $5.95 per serve
This burger is so Kiwi it includes an egg and makes good use of a packet of Maggi onion soup mix. Full recipe HERE
4.Sweet n Sour pork meatballs – $3.91 per serve
This recipe for Chinese takeaways’ best-selling pork dish takes 10 minutes to prepare and another 30 to cook. Full recipe HERE
5.Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Tortillas - $5.35 per serve
Pork shoulder rubbed with mustard and BBQ spices is the star of this show. Full recipe HERE.
*Kathrine Lynch’s prices per serve are based on a shop she did on May 20 at her local supermarket.