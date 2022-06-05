Recipe: Cauliflower and blue cheese soup the perfect hearty winter dish

Harvest these five herbs to ease seasonal illnesses and add flavour to warming winter recipes.

As we shiver through the first weekend of winter, it’s the perfect time to cosy up with some hearty warm food. Juliet Speedy reports.

Paul Howells is famous for his soups. The head chef and co-owner of Christchurch’s Twenty Seven Steps also loves winter cooking.

“We spend a lot of time on our soups and braises, cassoulets and ragouts, it’s a real labour of love for us. We’re good at that winter cooking, we put a lot of heart and soul into it.”

When I call his partner and restaurant co-owner Emma Mettrick and tell her I’m after a great winter dish, she replies: “Paul’s soups are incredible, over 15 years later they still blow me away.”

So when Howells finally gets time away from their busy restaurant and we speak on a chilly Canterbury evening he tells me about the soup he wants to share.

“I hope it’s not too boring, but we actually get people that phone us up to see if it’s on the specials board for the evening, so I think it’s quite popular.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Paul Howells is the head chef and co-owner of Christchurch’s Twenty Seven Steps restaurant.

But as Howells says, it’s also a dish with ingredients that people might have on hand and are actually quite affordable at the moment, so it’s a good one.

More on that soup later.

Twenty Seven Steps is one of Christchurch’s most reliable and popular restaurants, serving consistently good wholesome and seasonal food. The cosy space sits 27 steps upstairs on the city’s coolest street – New Regent Street.

Howells and Mettrick have great reputations amongst diners and the hospitality industry alike. Howells is Welsh and met his Kiwi partner in Ireland in 2007 before they moved together to New Zealand, but Howells grew up on quintessential UK winter fodder.

He says his mother was a fabulous cook who probably still influences the way he cooks today even though he’s half a world away feeding large crowds every night.

“She was a fantastic cook, we grew up with a pressure cooker which was big back in the early ‘80s, they were going all winter - lamb necks, ham hocks, whole chickens, our house was full of smells from the cooker going for 8-10 hours a day.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Twenty Seven Steps is one of Christchurch’s most reliable restaurants, serving consistently good seasonal food.

Howells says he has a particular place in his heart for winter cooking.

“Food and winter, they go hand in hand,” he says. “It’s colder, I seem to eat a lot more in winter, and seem to put a bit of weight on!”

And while he’s always cooked in season, current food prices mean it’s more important now. Howells says food prices are crippling restaurants, but Twenty Seven Steps tries not to pass the price down to customers.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult, but we really try to keep the prices under $40 for a main, which I know is still a lot of money, but it’s ridiculous. Beef is about to go up another 15%, and I don’t know when it’s going to end to be honest.”

He urges home cooks to do their homework when it comes to shopping seasonally.

“People really need to get their facts sorted in terms of seasons,” he says. “If people are aware of what's coming through, they can plan and cook accordingly.”

When Howells moved to the southern hemisphere it took him a few years to get his head around the backward seasons, and he downloaded a sheet that told him what was seasonally available.

“Right now green beans and courgettes are coming to an end, so we’ve switched to brussel sprouts, lovely broccoli, feijoa, tamarillo.”

At Twenty Seven Steps right now you’ll find a feijoa crumble on the menu with a tamarillo ice cream.

“That’s where we’re at, at the moment, we’re really getting into the winter vibe.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Paul Howells says it’s important to know what seasonal produce is available, and plan and cook accordingly.

Luckily for Twenty Seven Steps, winter has become one of their busiest periods.

“Since Covid, strangely enough, winter has boomed. Prior to Covid people hunkered down, but we’re finding it’s much busier now.”

He puts that down, in part, to people happy to be out and about again.

After a tough few years during the pandemic, the hope is the busy customer base will flow on once the borders open and the tourists start arriving again with bellies ready for some good Kiwi kai.

But back to the soup that’s almost as popular as the restaurant.

Cauliflowers are cheap right now and the cost of blue cheese can vary depending on which flavour profile you like and how much you want to spend.

Howells says this bowl of steaming soup is incredibly tasty. The delicate cauliflower taste against the sharp blue cheese is both creamy and warming, and you can tart it up with lovely garnishes if you fancy.

“It’s basic in terms of cooking, but it’s a dish that everyone loves, especially at this time of year,” Howells says.

“I’ll decorate it nicely with some deep fried sage leaves, parsnip chips, truffle oil, that kind of thing but everyone can replicate this at home.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff This cauliflower and blue cheese soup is both creamy and warming, and can be dressed up with garnishes.

Cauliflower and blue cheese Soup

Serves 2-4 people

Ingredients

1x head cauliflower

2x medium white onion

4x small garlic cloves

1x tsp Dijon mustard

250ml milk

250ml vegetable stock (we make our own, but Vegeta gourmet stock is very good)

90g blue cheese ( we use Whitestone blue)

250g butter

Flaky sea salt

White pepper

Method