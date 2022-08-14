Sunday cook-up: 6 new recipes from Stuff cooks

Some sweet and savoury baking for a Sunday, plus there's a comforting beef and swede ragua – from Stuff cooks Sam Mannering, Nicola Galloway, The Caker Jordan Rondel and Cloudy Kitchen’s Erin Clarkson.

1. Sam Mannering's pear and dark chocolate pudding

You want to make this. Trust me. Loath as I am to throw around superlatives, this really is the gooey-ist, sauciest, naughtiest chocky pud and since we’re a good few months away from skimpy summer apparel time, I say go for it.

The pears make it healthy. Any tinned fruit will do, really. I say tinned fruit for ease, but use fresh, in season stuff if you fancy.

Just remember to add about two thirds of a cup of sugar syrup to make up for the liquid, otherwise your pud won’t reach peak gooey-ness.

- Sam Mannering

2. Sam Mannerings’s za'atar roasted chicken thighs with spuds and garlic

Sam Mannering Sam Mannerings’s za'atar roasted chicken thighs with spuds and garlic.

Za’atar is a Levantine spice mix found across the Middle East and the top of Africa. A staple of Arab cuisine, the name is also a reference to the key ingredient, otherwise known as Syrian or Lebanese oregano.

Besides oregano, za’atar is usually made up of sumac, sesame seeds and salt, although it changes depending on where you are.

Keep an eye out for it - Alexandra’s is the brand I use, it is excellent. As a seasoning, it is fairly versatile, besides what you see below, it is a very good spice rub for white fish before a quick roast or pan fry.

- Sam Mannering

3. Jordan Rondel's caramelised pear upside down cake with toasted coconut

Emma Bassill An upside down cake = extra caramelisation on the juicy pears. Divine!

I adore the nutty, earthy flavour of buckwheat flour, which pairs beautifully with the caramelised notes of coconut sugar and gooey pears. You will have no idea that this cake is vegan!

- Jordan Rondel

4. Cloudy Kitchen cook Erin Clarkson’s chewy ginger molasses cookies

Erin Clarkson Erin Clarkson’s chewy ginger molasses cookies.

These cookies are soft, chewy, and perfectly spicy. They come together quickly and are rolled in a ginger sugar for an extra spicy kick. These are a perfect any time cookie, but particularly good when the weather is cold.

- Erin Clarkson

5. Nicola Galloway’s beef and swede ragu with gremolata

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s beef and swede ragu with gremolata.

Here is a comforting ragu to serve with polenta - or pasta, if preferred. I like to mix up the starch component in meals and polenta is something a little different, and so easy to prepare - quicker than boiling pasta. My recipe for soft polenta is perfect to serve alongside this saucy ragu, or to cut into chips and oven roast.

For slow-cooking, look for well marbled meat that will soften with the low heat. My choice here was shin beef, but rump or chuck steak work just as well. I have also used wild venison rump for this recipe with great results for a richer stew.

- Nicola Galloway

6. Nicola Galloway’s creamy soft polenta and oven roasted polenta chips

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s creamy soft polenta and oven roasted polenta chips.

If you haven’t already I encourage you to embrace polenta as a regular starch on the table. It makes a great alternative to pasta or served with my saucy beef and swede ragu. And it can also be cooled then cut into shapes, in this case chips to roast in the oven for a light meal or snack.

Look for the fine grain “quick cook” or “instant” polenta that cooks in 5 minutes, the more coarse polenta needs to cook for 25-30 minutes.

- Nicola Galloway

