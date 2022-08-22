Dinner Sorted: Five easy meals that bring the world to your table

Perzen Patel, who runs Dolly Mumma, an Indian cookery school + curry paste range from her home in Auckland.

You don’t have to spend lots of money on restaurants (or plane tickets!) to get a taste of international cuisine - this week’s recipes show you how to bring other cultures into your own kitchen.

I find that trying a meal that’s popular overseas is a great way of getting out of a cooking rut with pretty low risk (after all, dahl wouldn’t be as popular as it is across the whole of South Asia if it wasn’t delicious).

Who knows – rich and spicy enchiladas, creamy ravioli or a tangy curry could even become of your family’s dinner culture.

Greek-Cypriot haloumi ravioli

Supplied Greek-Cypriot haloumi ravioli.

Get the recipe here

This recipe requires a pasta maker, but once you have one it’s a doddle.

Makhani dahl (lentil curry)

Sam Mannering This beautiful dish, with royal origins, hails from the Punjab.

Get the recipe here

Makhani dahl is rich and luxurious, making it classic comfort food.

Thai red chicken and pineapple curry

My Food Bag/Stuff Thai red chicken and pineapple curry.

Get the recipe here

A bright curry that shows you shouldn’t turn your nose up at tinned pineapple.

Indian lamb burgers with mint feta yoghurt

Food Bag Barbecue Indian lamb burger with mint feta yoghurt.

Get the recipe here

You can never go wrong with a new twist on a burger.

Pork enchiladas

Supplied Pork enchiladas.

Get the recipe here

Rich and cheesy, this is a fun meal for the whole family.