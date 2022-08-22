Dinner Sorted: Five easy meals that bring the world to your table
You don’t have to spend lots of money on restaurants (or plane tickets!) to get a taste of international cuisine - this week’s recipes show you how to bring other cultures into your own kitchen.
I find that trying a meal that’s popular overseas is a great way of getting out of a cooking rut with pretty low risk (after all, dahl wouldn’t be as popular as it is across the whole of South Asia if it wasn’t delicious).
Who knows – rich and spicy enchiladas, creamy ravioli or a tangy curry could even become of your family’s dinner culture.
Greek-Cypriot haloumi ravioli
This recipe requires a pasta maker, but once you have one it’s a doddle.
Makhani dahl (lentil curry)
Makhani dahl is rich and luxurious, making it classic comfort food.
Thai red chicken and pineapple curry
A bright curry that shows you shouldn’t turn your nose up at tinned pineapple.
Indian lamb burgers with mint feta yoghurt
You can never go wrong with a new twist on a burger.
Pork enchiladas
Rich and cheesy, this is a fun meal for the whole family.