Sunday cook-up: 6 new recipes from Stuff cooks

Jackie Bannon and Liam Arthur, of the Dunedin Bowling Club, which offers $4 meals from their food truck.

Vegetarian comfort food, delicious ways to celebrate mince (yes, mince) and spiced desserts to cap off a stormy week – from Stuff cooks Sam Mannering, Nicola Galloway, The Caker Jordan Rondel and Cloudy Kitchen’s Erin Clarkson.

1.Nicola Galloway’s leek and fennel gratin

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s leek and fennel gratin

Nicola served this gratin alongside fresh pan-fried fish and a tray of roasted vegetables including yams, parsnip, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

Full recipe HERE

2. Sam Mannering’s unbeatable beef ragu

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s beef ragu

Sam will not hear bad words against mince.

“It’s had a bad rap in the past, no doubt because of grey, poorly cooked attempts, but believe me, if you give it plenty of time and a bit of care, you will find yourself with something not only extremely delicious, but versatile.”

Full recipe HERE

3.Sam Mannering’s pastitsio (Greek lasagne)

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s pastitsio

This is one of the better things you can do with your time. A pastitsio is a kind of Greek lasagne. The name itself is a reference to anything pie-like and baked; the Venetians are thought to have introduced this to the Greeks in the 16th century, but it wasn’t until about 80 years ago that the recipe was standardised somewhat.

Full recipe HERE

4.Jordan Rondel’s lime, rhubarb, fresh mint and gin cake

Emma Bassill Jordan Rondel’s lime, rhubarb, fresh mint and gin cake

This fresh and fragrant cake is inspired by a cocktail I had recently. The hot cake layers get brushed with gin so they absorb it and become even more moist, but it is an entirely optional ingredient.

Full recipe HERE

5. Erin Clarkson’s rhubarb crumble shortcake bars

Erin Clarkson Erin Clarkson’s rhubarb crumble shortcake bars

This is a rhubarb take on the classic apple shortcake - except instead of having two pieces of rolled out dough, you press half the dough into the pan, add your filling, and crumble the rest on top.

Full recipe HERE

6. Nicola Galloway’s spiced apple and raisin crumble

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s spiced apple and raisin crumble

It is not authentic in any sense of the word, but has many elements of a strudel with apples and spice, rum (or tea) soaked raisins, all topped with a breadcrumb and oat crumble. Served with cinnamon-spiked whipped cream with a cheeky addition of yoghurt for extra smoothness and a hint of tartness.

Full recipe HERE