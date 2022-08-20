Weekend Baking: Surprising ingredients make classic bakes sing

The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

Classic bakes are classics for a reason, but that doesn’t mean you won't love them as much with a little twist.

This week, a surprising ingredient (cheese in your dougnuts, anyone?) turns a baking tin standard into something fresh and new.

Chocolate, prune and beetroot brownie

Nicola Galloway Chocolate, prune and beetroot brownie.

This not-too-sweet brownie is complemented with earthy beetroot and pops of smoky tart prunes. Chopped walnuts would also make a nice addition.

Mini doughnuts with orange sugar, citrus curd and mascarpone

TAMARA WEST Mini doughnuts with orange sugar, citrus curd and mascarpone.

These fabulous zesty, sugary morsels are deceptively simple to make but a sure-fire hit.

Tahini chocolate slice

Nicola Galloway Tahini chocolate slice.

Tahini has so many uses - don’t forget it’s great in sweet bakes.