Weekend Baking: Surprising ingredients make classic bakes sing

05:00, Aug 20 2022
TVNZ
The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

Classic bakes are classics for a reason, but that doesn’t mean you won't love them as much with a little twist.

This week, a surprising ingredient (cheese in your dougnuts, anyone?) turns a baking tin standard into something fresh and new.

If you like Weekend Baking, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

Chocolate, prune and beetroot brownie

Chocolate, prune and beetroot brownie.
Nicola Galloway
Chocolate, prune and beetroot brownie.

This not-too-sweet brownie is complemented with earthy beetroot and pops of smoky tart prunes. Chopped walnuts would also make a nice addition.

Mini doughnuts with orange sugar, citrus curd and mascarpone

Mini doughnuts with orange sugar, citrus curd and mascarpone.
TAMARA WEST
Mini doughnuts with orange sugar, citrus curd and mascarpone.

These fabulous zesty, sugary morsels are deceptively simple to make but a sure-fire hit.

Tahini chocolate slice

Tahini chocolate slice.
Nicola Galloway
Tahini chocolate slice.

Tahini has so many uses - don’t forget it’s great in sweet bakes.