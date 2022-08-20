Weekend Baking: Surprising ingredients make classic bakes sing
Classic bakes are classics for a reason, but that doesn’t mean you won't love them as much with a little twist.
This week, a surprising ingredient (cheese in your dougnuts, anyone?) turns a baking tin standard into something fresh and new.
Chocolate, prune and beetroot brownie
This not-too-sweet brownie is complemented with earthy beetroot and pops of smoky tart prunes. Chopped walnuts would also make a nice addition.
Mini doughnuts with orange sugar, citrus curd and mascarpone
These fabulous zesty, sugary morsels are deceptively simple to make but a sure-fire hit.
Tahini chocolate slice
Tahini has so many uses - don’t forget it’s great in sweet bakes.