Recipe: Quick pumpkin muffins
This dairy-free recipe is a great workhorse; it can be made into muffins or loaves and jazzed up with all sorts of mix-ins – think chopped toasted nuts, rum-soaked raisins, dark chocolate chunks, chopped crystallised ginger.
A ribbon of sweetened cream cheese and/or streusel topping (not dairy-free, see below) are especially delicious. The muffins also freeze beautifully.
QUICK PUMPKIN MUFFINS
Makes 24 muffins or 2 loaves
Ingredients
2 cups cooked, mashed pumpkin (not too watery)
4 eggs
1 cup neutral-flavoured oil
²⁄³ cup water
1½ cups white sugar
1½ cups brown sugar
3½ cups plain flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground cloves
Method
Heat oven to 180°C. In a large bowl whisk together pumpkin, eggs, oil, water and sugars. Sift dry ingredients over and mix until just combined. If adding any mix-ins such as chopped nuts or chocolate chunks, fold in now.
Pour batter into greased standard muffin tins (or 2 x 4-cup loaf tins lined with baking paper). If desired, fill with Cream Cheese Swirl and/or top with Streusel Topping (see below). Bake 20 minutes (50-60 minutes for loaves) until risen and firm.
CREAM CHEESE SWIRL
This recipe will make enough for two batches of muffins or two loaves.
250g cream cheese, softened
1 egg
1⁄4 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon milk or orange juice
Beat all ingredients together until smooth.
To use this mixture in muffins, fill muffin tins with muffin batter and drop a small spoonful of cream cheese mixture in the centre of each one. Push the mixture down a little; the batter will rise around it and bury it as it bakes.
To make a loaf “ribbon”, half-fill each loaf tin with batter then spoon the cream cheese mixture in rough dollops over the surface before covering with more batter.
STREUSEL TOPPING
50g butter
½ cup plain flour
¹⁄³ cup brown sugar
¹⁄³ cup rolled oats or chopped nuts
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Melt butter in a small bowl and mix in dry ingredients to make a crumbly mixture. Sprinkle over muffins or loaves before baking.