Recipe: All-American chocolate layer cake

Until I made this cake from Jan Gardner in 2002, I believed all dark chocolate cakes to be dry. It seems American cooks had known the secret to success all along –buttermilk!

Cake:

180g butter, softened

1 3⁄4 cups sugar

180g dark chocolate, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 large eggs, separated

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp baking soda

2 cups flour

Pinch salt

1⁄4 cup sugar, extra

Mousse filling:

250g dark chocolate

2 cups (500ml) cream

Glaze:

180g dark chocolate

3⁄4 cup cream

Method:

Heat oven to 180C regular bake or 160C fan bake. Grease and line three 23cm-round cake tins.

Using an electric beater, cream butter and sugar. Mix in cooled, melted chocolate and the vanilla then beat in egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Combine buttermilk and baking soda in a separate bowl. Fold into chocolate mixture alternately with combined flour and salt. Do not overmix.

Beat egg whites with extra sugar until soft peaks form. Gently fold into chocolate mixture. Divide between the 3 tins. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Invert onto cake racks and allow to cool completely.

Mousse: Chop chocolate or break into squares and place in a bowl. Heat cream to near boiling and pour over chocolate.

Whisk until melted and smooth. Cool and chill for at least 2 hours. Beat until mixture will hold its shape, taking care not to over-beat or mixture will curdle.

Glaze: Melt chocolate with cream as for the mousse. For a very velvety texture,

strain mixture through a sieve. Cool for 10 minutes or until slightly thickened.

To assemble, place one cake on a cake rack or plate and spread with half the mousse. Place another cake and remaining mousse on top, then the last cake. Smooth sides all round and brush off excess crumbs.

Generously ladle over the glaze and gently smooth it over the top and down the sides of the cake. Place in the fridge to aid setting if necessary. Garnish with chocolate curls if desired.