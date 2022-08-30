Father's Day: Chocolate cake recipes for Dad

19:00, Aug 30 2022
Celebrate Dad this Sunday with one of these delicious, decadent chocolate cakes.

Mocha layer cake

Get the recipe here

If you're after an all-stops-out, can't-resist chocolate cake, this one fits the bill admirably.

Chocolate swirl meringue cake

Get the recipe here

This is a glorious, free-form construction (gluten-free) of giant stacked meringues and chocolate sauce, loosely called a cake.

All-American chocolate layer cake

Get the recipe here

The secret to this super-moist chocolate cake is buttermilk.