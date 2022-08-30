Father's Day: Chocolate cake recipes for Dad

Sampling Ocho chocolates and two other brands are Jessica Pung and Harriet Duley.

Celebrate Dad this Sunday with one of these delicious, decadent chocolate cakes.

Mocha layer cake

MANJA WACHSMUTH Mocha layer cake.

If you're after an all-stops-out, can't-resist chocolate cake, this one fits the bill admirably.

Chocolate swirl meringue cake

Manja Wachsmuth Chocolate swirl meringue cake.

This is a glorious, free-form construction (gluten-free) of giant stacked meringues and chocolate sauce, loosely called a cake.

All-American chocolate layer cake

Shaun Cato-Symonds All-American chocolate cake for Life lifestyle

The secret to this super-moist chocolate cake is buttermilk.