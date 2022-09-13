Recipe: Grilled cabbage steaks

These whopping purple “steaks” are set to follow the roasted cauliflower phenomenon of the last few years. Great with a nutty dressing and zingy salsa.

Grilled cabbage steaks

SERVES: 4

Ingredients

1 red cabbage, sliced into 4 x 2cm-thick steaks

1⁄4 cup whole tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3⁄4 cup each flat leaf parsley, basil and mint

1⁄2 clove garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Heat oven to 180C fan bake. Rub a little olive oil over each cabbage steak and season well.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium to high heat and brown both sides of each steak in batches. Place the browned steaks on a lined baking tray, cover with a piece of baking paper then tightly cover the tray with foil. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

In a small bowl whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, honey, mustard, and salt and pepper. Whisk in 1/4 cup chilled water and keep whisking until the mixture becomes pale. Set aside.

Place the herbs, garlic, vinegar and oil into a mini food processor. Blitz until well combined. Set aside.

Place steaks on a serving dish, season and serve with a drizzle of tahini dressing and the salsa.