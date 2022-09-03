Weekend baking: Dried fruit, tiny parcels of sweetness

The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

I love using dried fruit in baking. Tiny parcels of sweetness, dried fruit tends to perform more consistently, and keep longer, than fresh in baked goods.

These three recipes make the most of dried fruit’s flavour, texture and ease of use for the perfect pick-me-up treat.

Cranberry blondie bites

Tamara West/Supplied Cranberry blondie bites.

These cranberry blondie bites freeze well unbaked – put in the freezer on the tray until firm then transfer to a zip-lock bag. Bake from frozen, adding another 1-2 minutes to the cooking time.

Gluten-free apricot, oat and chocolate squares

James Lowe/Supplied An hour in the fridge is all you need for these no-bake treats.

This is my take on the classic Bumper Bar we all know and love. This version is more wholesome, but still has the moreish texture and pleasant contrast between tart apricots and sweet chocolate. You could make balls or squares with this recipe.

Date buttermilk scones from Chantal Shop

Supplied The date buttermilk scones from Chantal Shop in Napier.

Napier local Meg Beard says she's fortunate to live in the sunny city and close to Chantal Shop, where she visits regularly for a cuppa and a date scone.