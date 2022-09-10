Weekend baking: For the love of honey

The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

Warm, rich and floral, honey brings a round and complex sweetness to baking. These three bakes might seem unusual at first, but I defy anyone not to go back for seconds – at least.

Mānuka honey madeleines

Adam Gibson The madeleines are ready when set and golden, with minimal colour on top and light brown underneath.

This recipe adapts exceptionally well to honey. The madeleines are best served straight from the oven.

Sweet corn and honey cookies

James Lowe Corny… in a good way. These sweet corn and honey cookies are best eaten on the day of baking. Great!

Naturally, corn is best friends with butter, honey and salt, so the cookies' flavours are harmonious and the texture of the juicy kernels – which turn slightly chewy in the oven – is simply moreish.

Honey Poppy Seed Bites

Emma Holley These little muffins are super light and only subtly sweet, making them perfect for breakfast!

