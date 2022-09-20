Recipe: Spinach, pine nut and ricotta pasta shells

Spinach, pine nut and ricotta pasta shells

Serves 6

This can be served straight from the cooking dish for everyone to help themselves, or plated individually for a more elegant starter.

If making ahead, it is best to stuff the pasta and keep it covered in the fridge, separate from the prepared sauce, then finish assembling and cooking the dish nearer serving.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon crushed garlic

240-260g baby spinach leaves

200g ricotta

1 egg, lightly beaten

1⁄2 cup grated parmesan

20-25 large pasta shells (eg conchiglioni or orecchiotte)

Tomato sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄2 red onion, finely diced

400g can diced tomatoes

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1⁄2 cup water

1⁄4 cup pine nuts

Method

Heat oil in a medium frying pan (one that has a lid) and sauté onion and garlic 2-3 minutes until softened. Add spinach, cover pan and cook 4-5 minutes until wilted and bright green. Take off heat and cool 10 minutes.

Drain off any excess liquid then mix in ricotta, egg and parmesan. Season well.

Cook pasta to packet directions and stuff each shell generously with filling.

Sauce: Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened.

Heat oven to 180°C. Spread sauce in an oven dish (about 20cm x 30cm) and arrange filled pasta shells in sauce.

Sprinkle with pine nuts. Bake 20 minutes until golden.