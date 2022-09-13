Midweek Meals Sorted: Turn over a new (cabbage) leaf
Decades of over-boiling and heavy saucing have given cabbage a bad reputation. But treated right – stir-fried, sauteed, even eaten raw – cabbage is a delicious, nutritious and versatile vegetable.
With different varieties of cabbage available throughout the year, and those in season usually quite cost effective, turn over a new leaf with these three recipes that celebrate cabbage.
Smoked bacon and savoy cabbage
Get the recipe here
Cooked with smoky bacon and aromatic vegetables and herbs, cabbage melts in the mouth in this warming dish.
Crispy apple and red cabbage salad
Get the recipe here
Grapes add a juicy note to this vibrant salad.
Grilled cabbage steaks
Get the recipe here
Perfect for indoor grilling or on the barbie, these “steaks” bring out the best of cabbage’s nuttiness.