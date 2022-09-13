Midweek Meals Sorted: Turn over a new (cabbage) leaf

Jason Kim, chef and co-owner of Gochu restaurant in Auckland's Commercial Bay, shares a marinade recipe for your summer BBQs.

Decades of over-boiling and heavy saucing have given cabbage a bad reputation. But treated right – stir-fried, sauteed, even eaten raw – cabbage is a delicious, nutritious and versatile vegetable.

With different varieties of cabbage available throughout the year, and those in season usually quite cost effective, turn over a new leaf with these three recipes that celebrate cabbage.

Smoked bacon and savoy cabbage

Kieran Scott Smoked bacon and savoy cabbage.

Get the recipe here

Cooked with smoky bacon and aromatic vegetables and herbs, cabbage melts in the mouth in this warming dish.

Crispy apple and red cabbage salad

MANJA WACHSMUTH Crispy Apple Red Cabbage Salad

Get the recipe here

Grapes add a juicy note to this vibrant salad.

Grilled cabbage steaks

MANJA WACHSMUTH Grilled Cabbage Steaks

Get the recipe here

Perfect for indoor grilling or on the barbie, these “steaks” bring out the best of cabbage’s nuttiness.