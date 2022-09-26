Dinner Sorted: Five bright meals for the start of daylight savings
For me, the start of daylight savings heralds the true start of spring. This is when I want to start serving up meals that are bright in every way: colourful, filled with fresh seasonal produce, and full of distinct flavours that rev up your taste buds without weighing you down.
This is also the time of year when the Dinner Sorted maxim that you shouldn’t be chained to the stove to get a meal on the table starts to hold truer than ever. Whether you’re in the mood for a lighter, veg-strewn take on a mac ‘n cheese, a fragrant soup or a hot and spicy vegetable dish, you should be able to whip up any of these in time for dinner even after you’ve had an apero on the deck.
Fish katsu with brown rice salad and wasabi mayo
This take on a fish supper is quick, healthy and delicious.
Broccoli & spinach quinoa bake
If mac 'n' cheese is your go-to comfort food but post-consumption guilt gets the better of you, then let this recipe for broccoli and spinach quinoa bake be your saviour.
Prawn laksa
It’s hard to stop eating this fragrant, spicy soup.
Hot & numbing eggplant & tofu
Sichuan peppercorns and chilli flakes give this vege dish a big flavour kick.
Pork mince salad with Hoisin dressing
This salad can be made a day ahead and the ingredients benefit from time to meld.