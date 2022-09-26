Dinner Sorted: Five bright meals for the start of daylight savings

That time of year is upon us once again.

For me, the start of daylight savings heralds the true start of spring. This is when I want to start serving up meals that are bright in every way: colourful, filled with fresh seasonal produce, and full of distinct flavours that rev up your taste buds without weighing you down.

This is also the time of year when the Dinner Sorted maxim that you shouldn’t be chained to the stove to get a meal on the table starts to hold truer than ever. Whether you’re in the mood for a lighter, veg-strewn take on a mac ‘n cheese, a fragrant soup or a hot and spicy vegetable dish, you should be able to whip up any of these in time for dinner even after you’ve had an apero on the deck.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

My Food Bag Fish katsu with brown rice salad and wasabi mayo

Fish katsu with brown rice salad and wasabi mayo

Get the recipe here

This take on a fish supper is quick, healthy and delicious.

EMMA BOYD Broccoli & spinach quinoa bake.

Broccoli & spinach quinoa bake

Get the recipe here

If mac 'n' cheese is your go-to comfort food but post-consumption guilt gets the better of you, then let this recipe for broccoli and spinach quinoa bake be your saviour.

AARON MCLEAN This recipe can be adapted to make a vegetarian version by excluding the prawns.

Prawn laksa

Get the recipe here

It’s hard to stop eating this fragrant, spicy soup.

Steve Brown Hot numbing eggplant tofu.

Hot & numbing eggplant & tofu

Get the recipe here

Sichuan peppercorns and chilli flakes give this vege dish a big flavour kick.

Kieran Scott Pork mince salad.

Pork mince salad with Hoisin dressing

Get the recipe here

This salad can be made a day ahead and the ingredients benefit from time to meld.