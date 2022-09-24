Weekend baking sorted: Three ways with heavenly caramel

What do passengers think of the new snacks following the menu's debut?

Caramel is one of my absolute favourite flavours, especially when part of a salty-sweet confection.

These recipes all take a slightly different spin on the caramel treats you’re used to, whether adding a fragrant spice or creating a decadent popcorn, making them perfect for the caramel lover in your life (even better if that’s you).

Mocha caramel slice from Johnny Sausage

Supplied The mocha caramel slice from Johnny Sausage cafe.

Get the recipe here

Coffee and cardamom elevates this fudgy caramel slice to a whole new level.

Cloudy Kitchen's caramel popcorn

Erin Clarkson One handful of caramel popcorn is never enough.

Get the recipe here

Enjoy plain or add roasted peanuts or slivered almonds for a nutty, salty caramel corn.

Fig and caramel bundt cake

MANJA WACHSMUTH A sight to behold: fig and caramel bundt cake.

Get the recipe here

A fruity, spicy, nutty cake decadently coated in sticky caramel icing.