Recipe: Fig and caramel bundt cake

This spicy, nutty, fruity cake is cooked in a deep, round, fluted ring tin, called a bundt or gugelhupf pan.

It looks stunning decorated with preserved figs in syrup (or fresh figs when in season), shards of toffee and toffee-coated hazelnuts.

Makes a 20cm cake

Ingredients

115g butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 1⁄2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

2⁄3 cup milk

1 orange, finely grated zest and juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

500g ready-to-eat figs (soft and moist dried), chopped

70g hazelnuts, roasted, skins rubbed off and coarsely chopped

75g dried cherries, coarsely chopped (or use dried cranberries)

Caramel icing

3⁄4 cup sugar

100ml cream

Method

Heat oven to 180C. Grease and flour a 20cm bundt tin. Cream butter and brown sugar in a large bowl. Add eggs one at time, beating after each addition. Sift dry ingredients together. In a separate bowl, combine milk, orange juice, zest and vanilla. Fold dry ingredients into creamed mixture alternately with the milk mixture, starting and finishing with the dry ingredients. Once combined, fold in figs, nuts and cherries. Pour into prepared tin and bake for 60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from oven and leave for 20 minutes before turning out of tin onto a rack to cool completely. Once cooled, place cake in the fridge and make icing.

Caramel icing

Place sugar in a medium-sized, non-stick frying pan over a gentle heat (a low heat ensures the caramel will remain soft; if the heat is high when melting the sugar, the icing will be crisp and impossible to eat). As the sugar begins to melt and turn golden, shake the pan often. Stir it occasionally but gently with a wooden spoon if necessary until all the sugar has melted and mixture is a rich amber colour. Carefully (the mixture can splatter) pour cream into pan, stirring continuously until caramel has melted into the cream. Whisk mixture slowly until completely smooth then remove pan from the heat. Stand it for several minutes before pouring icing over the chilled cake.

The iced cake (undecorated) will keep for 3-4 days in an airtight container.