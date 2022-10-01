Weekend baking sorted: No-bake recipes for your kids to make these school holidays

School holidays start on Monday, which inevitably means we’re in for two weeks of rain. Your kids can make these no-bake treats on their own; hopefully that entertains them for an hour or two.

Cloudy Kitchen's no bake rhubarb cheesecake recipe

Erin Clarkson Erin Clarkson’s recipe for no bake cheesecake works with any fruit filling swirled on top – but the tart flavour of rhubarb is a real winner.

Get the recipe here

Cheesecake is undeniably the best thing ever, especially with a blush tangy rhubarb swirled through.

No-bake chocolate slice

NICOLA GALLOWAY This Chocolate No-Bake Slice is easy to make and a variety of flavour variations are possible.

Get the recipe here

This fruity slice can be easily varied with some peppermint or spices.

Chocolate Truffles

The Kiwi Country Girl Chocolate truffles: You and your cup of coffee will be thankful your kids made these.

Get the recipe here

The perfect afternoon pick-me-up.