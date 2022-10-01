Weekend baking sorted: No-bake recipes for your kids to make these school holidays
School holidays start on Monday, which inevitably means we’re in for two weeks of rain. Your kids can make these no-bake treats on their own; hopefully that entertains them for an hour or two.
Cloudy Kitchen's no bake rhubarb cheesecake recipe
Cheesecake is undeniably the best thing ever, especially with a blush tangy rhubarb swirled through.
No-bake chocolate slice
This fruity slice can be easily varied with some peppermint or spices.
Chocolate Truffles
The perfect afternoon pick-me-up.