Recipe: Asparagus and haloumi salad

Make a big platter of this all-in-one salad, as it’s perfect for sharing.

Asparagus and haloumi salad

Serves: 6-8

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Crunchy Pea, Radish & Celery Salad with Miso Dressing

* Recipe: My Food Bag's cheat's haloumi and spinach curry

* Recipe: Portuguese chicken thighs with minted yoghurt



Ingredients

2 bunches asparagus, cut in thirds on an angle

1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Lebanese cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 cup roughly chopped parsley

1 cup roughly chopped coriander

1⁄4 cup roughly chopped mint

1⁄4 cup roughly chopped dill

3⁄4 cup pistachio nuts, toasted

1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juice and finely grated zest

400g haloumi, thickly sliced

Olive oil for frying

Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)

Method

Cook asparagus in boiling, salted water for 2 minutes, then drain and refresh in ice-cold water. Drain well.

Combine all ingredients, except haloumi and pomegranate seeds, in a large bowl and toss well. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

Pan-fry haloumi in a little oil and arrange on top. Serve scattered with pomegranate seeds if desired.