Recipe: Asparagus and haloumi salad
Make a big platter of this all-in-one salad, as it’s perfect for sharing.
Asparagus and haloumi salad
Serves: 6-8
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Crunchy Pea, Radish & Celery Salad with Miso Dressing
* Recipe: My Food Bag's cheat's haloumi and spinach curry
* Recipe: Portuguese chicken thighs with minted yoghurt
Ingredients
2 bunches asparagus, cut in thirds on an angle
1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
2 Lebanese cucumbers, thinly sliced
1 cup roughly chopped parsley
1 cup roughly chopped coriander
1⁄4 cup roughly chopped mint
1⁄4 cup roughly chopped dill
3⁄4 cup pistachio nuts, toasted
1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon, juice and finely grated zest
400g haloumi, thickly sliced
Olive oil for frying
Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)
Method
Cook asparagus in boiling, salted water for 2 minutes, then drain and refresh in ice-cold water. Drain well.
Combine all ingredients, except haloumi and pomegranate seeds, in a large bowl and toss well. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
Pan-fry haloumi in a little oil and arrange on top. Serve scattered with pomegranate seeds if desired.