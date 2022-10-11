Recipe: Asparagus, avocado and almond salad with yoghurt dressing

Asparagus, avocado and almond salad with yoghurt dressing

Here’s a simple green salad that’s loaded with great tastes and textures. Don’t be tempted to make the dressing too far in advance as mint discolours after being chopped.

Asparagus, avocado and almond salad with yoghurt dressing

Serves: 6-8

READ MORE:

* Keto recipe: Green cauliflower tabbouleh

* Recipe: Dukkah-roasted cauliflower with avocado dressing

* Recipe: Green Bean, Avocado & Potato Salad



Ingredients

4-5 bunches asparagus

2 firm ripe avocados

1 lime, juice and finely grated zest

150g salad greens or rocket

50g flaked almonds, toasted

Dressing:

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1⁄4 cup good-quality mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped mint

Method

Blanch asparagus until tender and refresh under cold water.

Slice avocados and sprinkle with lime juice and zest.

On a large platter or plate, arrange salad greens, asparagus spears and avocado slices.

Combine dressing ingredients and season to taste. Drizzle over salad and top with almonds.