Recipe: Mustard and beer marinated chicken with raw asparagus slaw

Beer and mustard impart great savoury, umami flavours to barbecued food.

Raw asparagus is delicious in this slaw, making a refreshing accompaniment to the tasty barbecued chook.

Mustard and beer marinated chicken with raw asparagus slaw

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1.3kg free-range chicken, spatchcocked

Mustard and beer marinade:

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon smoked paprika flakes

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

¾ cup strong-tasting beer, such as stout

Raw asparagus slaw:

1 bunch asparagus, finely sliced on an angle

½ bunch kale, leaves finely shredded

¼ red cabbage, finely shredded

2 large carrots, coarsely grated

¼ cup coarsely chopped coriander leaves

Juice of 2 limes or 1 lemon

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup roasted macadamia nuts

Garnishes:

Lemon wedges

Herbs, such as tarragon, parsley or thyme

Method

Mustard & beer marinated chicken:

Whisk marinade ingredients together in a bowl.

Place the chicken in a large deep-sided ceramic dish then pour over the marinade. Coat on both sides. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat a barbecue to medium-high. Remove chicken from marinade and season on both sides with salt and pepper.

Lay the chicken on the grill and cook for 5 minutes on each side, then lower the heat and cook for another 30-35 minutes, turning and basting regularly with the marinade.

To check the chicken is cooked through, pierce with a knife between the thigh and breast bone: the flesh should be white and firm and the juices should run clear.

Remove chicken to a platter to rest, covered with foil, for 10 minutes.

Raw asparagus slaw:

Place all slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and toss well to combine. Chill for 20 minutes for flavours to mingle before serving.

To serve, cut the chicken into portions and garnish with herbs, if desired. Serve with lemon wedges and slaw.