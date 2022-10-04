Midweek meals sorted: Use magical mint for bright vegetarian dishes

Try some different mint varieties for refreshing drinks, zingy salad dressings and classic minty peas and new potatoes.

Bright and lively, positively bursting with flavour, mint is the perfect herb for springtime and works with all kinds of sweet and savoury dishes (not to mention cocktails). Try one of these tasty and wholesome dishes if you need to fill a vegetarian gap this week, either as a one-dish main or a crowd-pleasing side or starter.

Barley, pea, mint and spinach risotto

MANJA WACHSMUTH Barley, pea, mint and spinach risotto

Get the recipe here

Fibre-rich barley lends a more toothsome bite to risotto than traditional arborio rice, creating a hearty, comforting dish.

Roast pumpkin, chickpea & buckwheat salad with mint & almond salsa

MANJA WACHSMUTH Roast pumpkin, chickpea & buckwheat salad with mint & almond salsa

Get the recipe here

With its slightly nutty taste and texture, buckwheat makes a great base for a salad combination such as this.

Minted edamame & cauliflower soup

MANJA WACHSMUTH Minted edamame & cauliflower soup

Get the recipe here

This quick and easy, light and creamy green soup can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on your mood.