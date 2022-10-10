Dinner Sorted: Five low cost meals that'll do most with the least

This week’s recipes look at how to make one or two key ingredients - a tray of chicken drumsticks or mince, tin of fish, punnet of cherry tomatoes or a couple of tins of beans - stretch, with the help of some low-cost pantry staples, to a tasty, nutritious meal that will feed the whole family.

They’re also easily adaptable. Any tinned fish can substitute for mackerel. The meatballs recipe specifies three kinds of mince, and quorn or another plant-based meat would work just as well. If chicken thighs, or mixed pieces, are cheap, use those instead. And so on.

Hopefully, this will help you to continue to keep bellies fed without blowing the budget.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

Maarten Holl/Stuff With gentle spice, nuggets of oily fish and sweet kumara, these take fishcakes up a notch.

Mackerel and kumara fishcakes

Get the recipe here

These are not those strange, bouncy fishcakes of dubious origin that often turn up in Thai restaurants. These are superfood fishcakes, with gentle spice, nuggets of oily fish and sweet kumara.

Kathrine Lynch Country chicken casserole.

Country chicken casserole

Get the recipe here

A simple, hearty dinner.

Tacy Zarin Goldberg Algerian meatballs: Add toasted almonds and parsley to serve.

Algerian-style meatballs with chickpeas

Get the recipe here

This meatball mix is garlicky and nicely spiced, made lighter-tasting by using beef mince.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Spaghetti with marinated tomatoes and basil.

Spaghetti with marinated tomatoes & basil

Get the recipe here

This quick sauce is a good way to treat yourself to the tiny new cherry tomatoes now appearing in the shops, but it's also a great recipe for late summer when the outdoor ones are in full production.

NICOLA GALLOWAY Lentil chilli with jacket potatoes and fennel coleslaw.

Lentil chilli with jacket potatoes and fennel coleslaw

Get the recipe here

Northern American “chilli beans” is technically not hot and spicy, but chilli is a reference to the herbs and spices used.