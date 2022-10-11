Midweek meals sorted: Three asparagus salads to celebrate the season

I am all for a tinned or frozen vegetable – you can make some delicious meals from them – except when it comes to asparagus.

Fresh asparagus is one of our few truly seasonal vegetables and during its short season I make it my mission to gorge myself on as much of it as possible.

This week, as the weather improves around the country, try these three salads to really the flavour shine through.

Asparagus and haloumi salad

Manja Wachsmuth/Stuff Asparagus & Haloumi Salad.

Make a big platter of this all-in-one salad, as it’s perfect for sharing.

Asparagus, avocado and almond salad with yoghurt dressing

Melanie Jenkins/Stuff Asparagus, Avocado & Almond Salad with Yoghurt Dressing.

Here’s a simple green salad that’s loaded with great tastes and textures. Don’t be tempted to make the dressing too far in advance as mint discolours after being chopped.

Mustard and beer marinated chicken with raw asparagus slaw

NZ House & Garden/Stuff Mustard and beer marinated chicken with raw asparagus slaw

Beer and mustard impart great savoury, umami flavours to barbecued food. Raw asparagus is delicious in this slaw, making a refreshing accompaniment to the tasty barbecued chook.