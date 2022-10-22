Weekend Baking sorted: Three sweet treats with olive oil

Owner/operator of 'The Caker', Jordan Rondel, believes the freeze dried berries are integral to her cakes.

We sometimes think of oil as the poor cousin to butter where baking is concerned, but olive oil is a beautiful addition to the right recipe. This weekend, try out a nutty loaf, vegan slice or sophisticated cake that are all enhanced by olive oil’s light, fruity flavour and moist texture.

Green apple, maple and pine nut loaf with streusel topping

EMMA BELLA BASSILL/Supplied An apple loaf that's vegan and delish.

This naturally vegan and refined sugar-free loaf pairs the slightly sweet and buttery flavour of pine nuts with tart green apples.

Olive oil and peach squares

Emma Holley Olive oil and peach squares for use in sunday magazine

Another vegan and refined sugar-free recipe from Jordan Rondel, this will also work well with many other fruits and berries.

The Caker's lemon, olive oil and tarragon cake

Jordan Rondel/Stuff Jordan Rondel Lemon, olive oil and tarragon cake.

Beyond moist, this cake is extremely lemony and flavoursome.