Weekend Baking sorted: Three sweet treats with olive oil
We sometimes think of oil as the poor cousin to butter where baking is concerned, but olive oil is a beautiful addition to the right recipe. This weekend, try out a nutty loaf, vegan slice or sophisticated cake that are all enhanced by olive oil’s light, fruity flavour and moist texture.
Green apple, maple and pine nut loaf with streusel topping
This naturally vegan and refined sugar-free loaf pairs the slightly sweet and buttery flavour of pine nuts with tart green apples.
Olive oil and peach squares
Another vegan and refined sugar-free recipe from Jordan Rondel, this will also work well with many other fruits and berries.
The Caker's lemon, olive oil and tarragon cake
Beyond moist, this cake is extremely lemony and flavoursome.