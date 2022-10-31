Dinner sorted: Five easy meals you can eat with your hands

Family dinners should, I think, be several things, most of which won’t surprise regular readers of Dinner Sorted. They should be delicious, of course, and generally healthy. They should be cost-effective, low-waste, and seasonal - and they should not be unduly taxing to prepare.

Something else I think family dinners should be is casual. By all means, teach your kids good table manners, but meals with your nearest and dearest should be a time for relaxation and decompression at the end of the day. Formality and rules can get in the way of what might be the only moment during a weekday when everyone is together, doing the same thing, at the same time.

That’s why it’s great to serve up something designed to be eaten with one’s hands. This week’s meals are simple, tasty, and require no cutlery. Holding a wam pita stuffed with spicy kofta, fresh crunchy spring roll or gooey slice of vegan pizza is pretty much guaranteed to make everyone have fun.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

Supplied/My Food Bag/Stuff Lamb Kofta Pita Pockets with Sumac Yoghurt.

Lamb Kofta Pita Pockets with Sumac Yoghurt

Get the recipe here

These lamb kofta are packed with flavour and are also simple to make. Form your kofta ahead of time to make for a speedy weeknight meal.

Kieran Scott This vegetable and cheese torta does double duty for lunch and dinner.

Vegetable & cheese torta

Get the recipe here

This is an easy vegetarian alternative to bacon and egg pie, with a zesty lift from preserved lemon.

EMMA BOYD/ How we roll: Nadia's fresh spring rolls.

Marinated beef, carrot and lettuce spring rolls

Get the recipe here

After months of hearty winter meals, you're probably craving something fresh and lighter - these fit the bill.

Tam West/Supplied Vegan margherita pizza from Chelsea Winter's new plant-based cookbook, Supergood.

Vegan margherita pizza

Get the recipe here

Cashew cheese makes this offering from Chelsea Winter's new cookbook a tasty alternative to takeaways.

My Food Bag Chicken skewers with greek salad and couscous.

Marinated chicken skewers with Greek salad and couscous

Get the recipe here

Dinner on a stick served with a refreshing salad.