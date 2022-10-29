Weekend Baking sorted: Three easy Halloween treats

Fake blood scores high in the scare factor but is surprisingly easy to make. (First published Halloween 2021)

Monday is Halloween, so whether or not you plan to trick or treat, indulge yourself this weekend with some spooky baking – whether it’s a cake made with the last of the season’s pumpkin, pavlova dripping with red or cute, kitschy spider cupcakes I defy you not to enjoy.

Pumpkin, hazelnut and orange cake

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway's Pumpkin, Hazelnut & Orange Cake.

Get the recipe here

Freshly roasted hazelnuts make for a deliciously moist, not-to-sweet cake you could definitely eat for breakfast.

Raspberry swirl pavlova

EMIKO DAVIES Reinvent your unfinished desserts.

Get the recipe here

A bold pav featuring striking swirls of raspberry purée through the meringue and the subtle scent of roses.

Spooky spider cupcakes

Get the recipe here

There's no trick to making these delicious Halloween treats.