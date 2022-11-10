Christmas Sorted: A Christmas cake recipe for everyone (even if you don't like Christmas cake)

Watch Jordan decorate her spiced Christmas cake with candied orange, cranberries and pistachios. (First published in 2016)

The question of how far in advance you should make your Christmas cake is a difficult one to definitively answer.

Christchurch baker Geoff Bryce reckons you shouldn’t bother taking a fruity bite if it hasn’t been getting quietly drunk in a dark cupboard for at least three years, while my personal oracle, Nigella Lawson, advises giving it three months.

Most home bakers, however, stick to a rule of baking your Christmas cake about six weeks before the big day, which means, really, now.

Of course, when to bake isn’t the only divisive question when it comes to Christmas cake. Some like more booze, some like less fruit, some prefer royal icing, others a plain loaf. Some can’t bear the idea of eating something that’s been sitting around for over a month. And some – as anyone who has ever celebrated Christmas with at least two other people will know – don’t like it at all.

We’ve catered for all types in the Christmas cake recipes below, and thrown in a couple of Christmas puddings, too, for good measure; tradition tells us we should be making that on Stir-Up Sunday, the last Sunday before the start of Advent, which this year falls on November 20.

A Christmas cake that never fails to impress

123RF.COM Don't be put off by the amount of ingredients - it's well worth it.

Kathryn Wright’s recipe, which came from a parent in a kindergarten cookbook in 2002, is one that she uses year after year.

According to her, it never fails, and never fails to impress. It appeals to a wide scope of "fruit cake-o-philes" and is so easy.

Rich Christmas cake

KIERAN SCOTT This moist Christmas cake is packed with fruit.

If you love rich and moist Christmas cakes that are packed with fruit, this is the one for you.

This recipe is a traditional vine-fruit cake, however if you are partial to tropical overtones you can replace some of the fruit here with dried papaya, peaches, mango or anything else that takes your fancy.

A traditional Christmas cake

This Christmas cake is a traditional one but very easy to make and a great keeper.

Cranberry Christmas Cake

Simon O'Connor/Stuff This alternative Christmas cake needs to be beaten and beaten to make sure it rises.

This dense Christmas cake recipe from Nicky Findlay includes frozen cranberries and vanilla essence – but plenty of substitutes would also work.

Christmas pudding with whisky and marmalade sauce

RACHEL HALE Plan ahead to serve this delicious pud on Christmas Day.

This Christmas pudding need extra bit of love, care and time from you.

It needs seven hours initial steaming, so, plan to cook it on a day when you'll be around to keep an eye on the water level.

Steamed Christmas pudding

Good Christmas pudding recipes are hard to come by - this one, laden with both fresh and dried fruit, won't disappoint.

Christmas cake truffles

Kieran_Scott Truffles are the ultimate simple edible gift.

This is a step further from the traditional Christmas cake, but definitely a delicious one. The key to this particular truffle recipe is great-tasting fruit cake.

Christmas pudding ice cream

Sam Mannering Christmas pudding ice cream recipe by Sam Mannering.

This almost ready-made recipe will become a festive favourite for sure.

Last-minute Christmas cake

JACKIE MEIRING Save time by icing your cake with brandy butter.

Who says you can't make a fruit cake the week before Christmas?

Rolled pavlova with limoncello cream and fresh berries

Jordan Rondel/Supplied Jordan Rondel's Limoncello pavlova.

Not a fan of Christmas Cake? Worry not, make this delicious pavlova with a bit of an edge.