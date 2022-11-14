Dinner sorted: Five cheaper, healthier ways to get your takeaway fix

Stuff asks Wellingtonians the things they're giving up due to the rising cost of living.

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, one of the first things many of us give up is “treat” food, like takeaways. But just because you’re quitting UberEats doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favourite takeaway dishes.

Is a curry night your pick? Try this tasty mild lamb curry on for size. Prefer spicy noodles, sushi, or some fried chicken? You’ll find those in this week’s menu, too.

Each of these recipes will bring in all the flavour and satisfaction of a bought one, at a fraction of the cost and with, typically, more nutritional value, less fat and less sodium.

They’re also very straightforward to cook, although if you want to replicate the absolute ease of takeaways (one of the things you pay for, of course) - well, it might be time to teach the kids to cook.

My Food Bag Teriyaki beef with egg noodles and stir-fry veg.

Teriyaki beef with egg noodles and stir-fry vegetables

Get the recipe here

A classic noodle dish packed with veg and flavour.

MANJA WACHSMUTH This fragrant lamb curry is perfect for those who don’t like too much heat.

Slow-cooked mild lamb curry

Get the recipe here

Easy to cook on the stovetop or in a slow cooker, this is a curry for the whole family.

Tamara West These Korean-inspired tofu and kimchi dumplings are totally moreish.

Tofu & kimchi dumplings

Get the recipe here

These Korean-influenced vegetarian dumplings work really well with the mayo and sriracha dipping sauce.

My Food Bag/Stuff Buttermilk chicken with garlic salted chips and ranchslaw.

Buttermilk chicken with garlic salted chips and ranchslaw

Get the recipe here

A healthier version of fried chicken and chips served with a jaunty slaw.

Nicola Galloway In this recipe, Nicola Galloway uses a combination of sushi rice and brown rice to add an extra fibre boost.

Sushi rolls with a side order of broad beans

Get the recipe here

Fill these withjust about anything you like, and turn them into a sushi bowl if you fancy.