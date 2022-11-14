Dinner sorted: Five cheaper, healthier ways to get your takeaway fix
In the midst of a cost of living crisis, one of the first things many of us give up is “treat” food, like takeaways. But just because you’re quitting UberEats doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favourite takeaway dishes.
Is a curry night your pick? Try this tasty mild lamb curry on for size. Prefer spicy noodles, sushi, or some fried chicken? You’ll find those in this week’s menu, too.
Each of these recipes will bring in all the flavour and satisfaction of a bought one, at a fraction of the cost and with, typically, more nutritional value, less fat and less sodium.
They’re also very straightforward to cook, although if you want to replicate the absolute ease of takeaways (one of the things you pay for, of course) - well, it might be time to teach the kids to cook.
If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.
Teriyaki beef with egg noodles and stir-fry vegetables
A classic noodle dish packed with veg and flavour.
Slow-cooked mild lamb curry
Easy to cook on the stovetop or in a slow cooker, this is a curry for the whole family.
Tofu & kimchi dumplings
These Korean-influenced vegetarian dumplings work really well with the mayo and sriracha dipping sauce.
Buttermilk chicken with garlic salted chips and ranchslaw
A healthier version of fried chicken and chips served with a jaunty slaw.
Sushi rolls with a side order of broad beans
Fill these withjust about anything you like, and turn them into a sushi bowl if you fancy.