Weekend Baking Sorted: Three cakes that just taste like summer

It’s the time of year when summer fruits and vegetables are starting to come in and drop in price. Using a mix of fresh and preserved produce, these three cakes, each a different style, are sweet, moist, and bring that unmistakeable taste of summer.

Tropical coconut cake

TAMARA WEST This truly tropical treat is filled with mango, passionfruit and pineapple.

Strawberry and white chocolate cheesecake

Sally Butters The jam and berry topping for this scrumptious cheesecake will need more or less water, depending on the consistency of your jam.

This dessert has a simple strawberry jam topping, but is absolutely delicious.

Chocolate zucchini bread

Nicola Galloway Zucchini Bread.

This is deliciously moist bread that isn’t too sweet and keeps well for several days.