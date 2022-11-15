Recipe: Super greens & seeds tart

This tart is the epitome of new spring flavours, with its tender young greens and little spring leaves bursting with flavour and vitality.

It’s lighter than a Quiché yet just as filling.

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

For the Tart

400g shortcrust pastry, chilled or just thawed

200g baby kale

250g spinach

5 eggs, lightly beaten

1 lemon, finely grated zest

3 garlic cloves, crushed

100g pecorino or mature cheddar, finely grated

200g feta, crumbled

150g mixed seeds – pumpkin, sesame and sunflower

550g ricotta

For the topping

2-3 handfuls salad leaves, eg: baby gem, mesclun salad mix, rocket

Handful microgreens

Small handful soft herbs, eg: basil or parsley

Handful toasted seeds, eg: sunflower, pumpkin, hulled hemp seeds, sesame seeds

1⁄2 lemon, juiced

Extra virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt and black pepper

Method:

Heat oven to 180°C. Using a box grater, coarsely grate pastry into a 25cm tart tin then press it evenly into the sides and base to form a tart case.

Prick base with a fork then chill for 10 minutes. Cut a piece of baking paper big enough to line the inside of the tart, scrunch it into a tight ball, unscrunch it and lay it over the pastry (scrunching makes the paper softer and easier to mould to the shape of the tin). Fill with baking beans or weights and bake blind for 12 minutes. Remove beans and paper and bake a further 5 minutes or until pastry is very lightly golden.

Reduce oven to 160°C. In a medium saucepan of boiling water with a few pinches of salt added, blanch kale and spinach for a minute. Refresh under cold running water. Drain then squeeze out as much liquid as you can – this is easiest done in a linen cloth or clean tea towel. Place greens in a blender and blitz to a coarse paste.

In a separate bowl, combine remaining tart ingredients. Add the greens paste and fold in gently. Scrape mixture into tart shell and bake about 45-50 minutes – the filling should feel firm to the touch but not rock solid, still with a little give. Allow to cool a little before carefully removing from the tin – it can be eaten hot, warm or even cold.

Combine salad leaves, microgreens, herbs and seeds and pile salad on top of tart. Drizzle with lemon juice and some olive oil. Finish with a few pinches of sea salt and a few grinds of pepper.