Recipe: Nut, nib, seed and fruit bar

A simple treat free from refined sugar, dairy and gluten, that can be mixed up with whatever nuts, seeds and dried fruits are in your pantry.

The salty soy adds a punch of moreish deliciousness.

These bars keep well in the freezer.

Makes: about 25 pieces

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

¾ cup natural almonds

½ cup walnut pieces

1½ tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoons cacao nibs

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

130g (¾ cup, tightly packed) dried apricots, chopped

¼ cup chopped crystallised ginger

½ cup coconut thread

1orange, zest and juice

⅔ cup of your favourite nut or seed butter (eg peanut, almond or sunflower)

6 tablespoons liquid honey

Method:

Heat oven to 160°C. Line a 23cm square baking tin with baking paper.

Spread oats on a baking tray. Toss almonds and walnuts in a small bowl with tamari and oil. Spread out on another baking tray. Toast both trays in the oven for 10-15 minutes, stirring the nuts every 5 minutes until the liquid has evaporated

Remove from oven to cool.

Place oats, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, cocoa powder, apricots and ginger in a food processor and pulse to a medium-fine texture. Transfer to a mixing bowl then stir in coconut and orange zest.

In a small bowl or pot combine nut butter with orange juice and honey and microwave or heat, stirring until smooth. Add to oat mixture and stir until combined.

Press mixture firmly into prepared pan and bake 20 minutes or until lightly coloured. Cool completely before cutting into bars.