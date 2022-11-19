Weekend Baking Sorted: Three fun ways to use chocolate chips

Chocolate chips are a pretty basic baking item, but there’s much more to them than the standard cookie, as you’ll see here. Try one (or all three) of these bakes to find out just how versatile the humble chocolate chip can be.

Jordan Rondel's sweet and salty potato chip cookies

James Lowe Sweet and salty potato chip cookies by Jordan Rondel.

Chocolate and potato chip cookies, that is. Crunchy, salty, chewy... these biscuits have it all.

Belgian chocolate brownie from Clareville Bakery

. Belgian Chocolate Brownie.

“The most divine, fudgy and moist chocolate brownie.”

Chocolate Chip & Nut Blondies from Good For

Ella aka @thecuriousavocado This decadent slice is super easy to make.

This decadent slice is super easy to make and only requires nine ingredients.