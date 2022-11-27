Cloudy Kitchen's mini doughnut recipe
I like to pretend that I have a tiny doughnut shop sometimes. These aren’t as daunting to make as most people think, as long as you have a thermometer to measure the temperature of the oil, and minis are a great place to start as it’s easier to know when they are done.
A heavy pan works best for frying as it helps to hold the temperature. I finish my doughnuts with cinnamon sugar, but you can mix and match any way that you like!
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's Carrot Loaf Cake
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's small batch cinnamon rolls
* Recipe: Burnt butter bundt with cinammon glaze
Mini doughnuts
Prep time: 1 hour plus an overnight rise and rising time
Cook time: 30 mins
Makes: About 40 mini doughnuts
Doughnut dough
2¼ tsp (7g) active dry yeast
250g whole milk, lukewarm
50g sugar
565g plain flour
2 size 8 eggs (about 100g), at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract, optional
100g butter, at room temperature
Neutral oil such as canola, extra light olive oil, or vegetable oil for frying
Cinnamon sugar
200g granulated sugar
3 tbsp cinnamon (reduce this slightly if you don’t like strong cinnamon flavour)
DOUGHNUT DOUGH
-
In a small bowl, combine the yeast, milk and 2 tbsp of the sugar. Mix well, and leave to sit for 10-15 minutes, or until foamy.
-
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour and the rest of the sugar. Mix briefly to combine. Add the eggs, vanilla, and foamy yeast mixture to the bowl. Mix on low for 2-3 minutes, until the dough is starting to come together. It may look slightly dry but do not worry - it will mix together nicely in the next steps. Increase the mixer speed to medium and mix for another 10 minutes, until the dough is soft and smooth.
-
Reduce the mixer speed to low, add the butter a little at a time, waiting until it is fully incorporated into the dough before adding the next piece. This process should take 3-4 minutes. Once the butter is fully incorporated, increase the mixer speed to medium, and mix for a further 5 minutes, until the dough is very soft and smooth.
-
Transfer to an oiled bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Place overnight in the fridge to rise.
ASSEMBLY AND FRYING
-
Line two sheet pans with baking paper squares. Turn the dough out onto a well floured surface. Roll until it is 1.25cm thickness.
-
Using a 4.5cm round cutter, cut out circles of dough. Using a very small round cutter or a milkshake straw (I used a metal bubble tea straw), cut a circle out of the middle of each round of dough. Place onto the squares of parchment paper - you can put a few doughnuts on each sheet. Repeat until you have cut out all of the dough - scraps can be pressed together and re-rolled. I like to use the scrap ones for the first test fry, as they sometimes turn out a little wonky.
-
Lightly cover the cut-out doughnuts with plastic wrap and leave to rise for 45-50 minutes, until puffy. When you poke them lightly with your finger, it should leave a small indentation that springs back.
-
In the last 15-20 minutes of the doughnuts proofing, heat neutral oil to 180C in a large heavy-bottomed pot (cast iron works great) or a deep fryer. You want the oil to be deep enough so the doughnuts can float in the oil. Place a wire rack over a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Combine all the ingredients for the cinnamon sugar in a medium bowl.
-
Once the oil has come to temperature, test it with a few scraps of dough, or your doughnuts you cut from the re-rolled dough. Gently lower the doughnuts, up to six at a time (depending on the size of your pot), into the hot oil. Cook, flipping every 30 seconds, for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oil using a slotted spoon and place on a cooling rack. Allow to cool for 30 seconds before tossing in the sugar. Repeat the process with the rest of the doughnuts.
-
Best eaten the day they are made, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container and briefly reheated in the microwave before eating.
Sunday Magazine