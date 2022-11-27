Cloudy Kitchen's mini doughnut recipe

These tiny doughnuts aren’t as daunting to make as they look. Promise.

I like to pretend that I have a tiny doughnut shop sometimes. These aren’t as daunting to make as most people think, as long as you have a thermometer to measure the temperature of the oil, and minis are a great place to start as it’s easier to know when they are done.

A heavy pan works best for frying as it helps to hold the temperature. I finish my doughnuts with cinnamon sugar, but you can mix and match any way that you like!

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's Carrot Loaf Cake

* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's small batch cinnamon rolls

* Recipe: Burnt butter bundt with cinammon glaze



Mini doughnuts

Prep time: 1 hour plus an overnight rise and rising time

Cook time: 30 mins

Makes: About 40 mini doughnuts

Doughnut dough

2¼ tsp (7g) active dry yeast

250g whole milk, lukewarm

50g sugar

565g plain flour

2 size 8 eggs (about 100g), at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract, optional

100g butter, at room temperature

Neutral oil such as canola, extra light olive oil, or vegetable oil for frying

Cinnamon sugar

200g granulated sugar

3 tbsp cinnamon (reduce this slightly if you don’t like strong cinnamon flavour)

DOUGHNUT DOUGH

In a small bowl, combine the yeast, milk and 2 tbsp of the sugar. Mix well, and leave to sit for 10-15 minutes, or until foamy. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour and the rest of the sugar. Mix briefly to combine. Add the eggs, vanilla, and foamy yeast mixture to the bowl. Mix on low for 2-3 minutes, until the dough is starting to come together. It may look slightly dry but do not worry - it will mix together nicely in the next steps. Increase the mixer speed to medium and mix for another 10 minutes, until the dough is soft and smooth. Reduce the mixer speed to low, add the butter a little at a time, waiting until it is fully incorporated into the dough before adding the next piece. This process should take 3-4 minutes. Once the butter is fully incorporated, increase the mixer speed to medium, and mix for a further 5 minutes, until the dough is very soft and smooth. Transfer to an oiled bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Place overnight in the fridge to rise.

ASSEMBLY AND FRYING