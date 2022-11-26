Broccoli, sun dried tomato and chorizo spaghetti recipe

November has been a wonderful month of warmth and just enough rain so the gardens and parks are so wonderfully green and lush.

It is a busy time of year if you are a gardener with summer plantings while keeping on top of the weeds. It is also a time of year with much anticipation for the season of abundance soon to arrive.

The fruit trees have set fruit, the berry vines have small green buds, and the tomatoes and cucumber are flowering. It won’t be long now until the fruit bowl and kitchen bench will be laden with the fruits of summer.

For now, I make the most of flavourful dried herbs and sun-dried tomatoes to bring all the flavour.

Broccoli, sun-dried tomato and chorizo spaghetti

Pasta is often my go-to when I haven’t planned a meal. By this time of year my autumn preserved jars of slow-cooked pasta sauce are finished so I get a little more creative with my additions using what I can find in the fridge.

A small head of broccoli, a few spicy sausages and the last of a jar of sun-dried tomatoes becomes a simple meal. Chorizo sausages are flavour bombs so a little goes a long way. I freeze a packet into pairs then a quick thaw in a bowl of cold water and they are ready to go in no time - the benefit of the higher fat content. Feel free to mix up the vegetables, using asparagus or cauliflower instead of broccoli.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3-4 people

Ingredients:

About 250g dried spaghetti

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

½ brown onion, chopped

1-2 chorizo sausages (about 200g) or similar well-flavoured sausages

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 small head of broccoli

Pinch of dried oregano or mint

6-8 sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced

3 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Grated parmesan to serve

Method:

Bring a large saucepan of water (2-3L) to a boil. Add the salt followed by the spaghetti and cook until the spaghetti is al dente. About 8 minutes (longer if using gluten-free pasta, check the packet instructions). Drain the spaghetti in a colander, reserving some of the cooking water in a bowl. While the pasta is cooking, heat a heavy-based frying pan over a moderate heat. Add the olive oil and onion, sauté for 5 minutes until softened. Meanwhile, peel the casing from the chorizo or squeeze out the sausage meat (this will depend on the type of sausage used). Crumble the sausage meat into the pan, breaking it up with a wooden spoon into small pieces. Add the garlic and continue to stir as the fat is rendered from the sausage meat. Coarsely chop the broccoli into 1cm pieces, starting from the top to the base and including the stalk. Add to the pan and cook for another 6-8 minutes, stirring often, until the broccoli has softened and is a little golden around the edges. Add the herbs, sun-dried tomatoes and pumpkin seeds and cook for a few more minutes. Add the drained pasta along with ½ cup of the reserved cooking water. Toss over the heat until well combined. Serve immediately with grated parmesan.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz