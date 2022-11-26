Cucumber and asparagus dill salad recipe

As much as I love fresh dill it can be difficult to come by so a small shaker of dried dill in the kitchen has become one of my essentials.

I am not usually a fan of dried herbs beyond oregano (and herbs for tea) but dill and mint retain their flavour well.

The creamy salad dressing base can be used for any selection of spring into summer produce such as capsicum, cherry tomatoes, or boiled new potatoes.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Smoked salmon, asparagus & potato salad

* Recipe: Warm roasted cauliflower salad with zesty yoghurt dressing

* Recipe: Parsnip and dill latkes, roasties and horseradish aioli - My Food Bag

* Recipe: All-the-goodness beetroot salad



Cucumber and asparagus dill salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side

Ingredients:

Bunch (250g) of asparagus, trimmed and cut into 4cm lengths

½ large cucumber

3 tbsp natural yoghurt

1 tbsp sour cream or more yoghurt

1 tsp dijon mustard

Squeeze of lemon juice

1 tsp each dried dill and mint, or 1 tbsp each fresh, finely chopped

Salt and cracked pepper

Method:

First blanch the asparagus. Place into a heat-proof bowl and pour over boiling water to cover. Leave for 2-3 minutes then drain. Check for doneness and repeat if needed. Refresh in cold water then drain well. Cut the cucumber into 2-3cm wide wedges and place into a serving bowl. Make the dressing, by combining the yoghurt, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice and herbs in a small bowl. Season to taste, checking flavour adding extra mustard or lemon if needed. Add the asparagus to the cucumber then toss through the dressing. Serve. The salad can be prepared ahead of time and kept chilled for 2-3 hours.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz