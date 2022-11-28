Dinner Sorted: Five ways with this week's in-season produce

Sophia Cameron has launched a cookbook in honour of her mother Robyn Cameron’s passing called Rob's Kitchen. Sophia makes her mum's recipe of eggplant cannelloni at home in Auckland.

We’re at that in-between time of year when most winter produce is getting a bit past it, but we’re not quite in the midst of the full summer harvest. That can make vegetable shopping tricky.

This week, we’ve taken a close look at what’s available and relatively inexpensive to construct a menu that has plenty of bright fresh produce, none of which should be difficult to procure or bank-breakingly expensive (insofar as any food isn’t these days…). This means your week’s meals will feature like likes of broccoli and orange kūmara - winter veg still going strong - alongside the first of the season’s eggplant, courgette and tomatoes.

As ever in Dinner Sorted, waste reduction is a consideration. Here, for example, the bag of spinach you buy for the slaw is also needed for the stroganoff, while your tomatoes go in both meat-free dishes.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Eggplant, Tomato & Lentil Filo Pie.

Eggplant, Tomato & Lentil Filo Pie

Whether you simply want to enjoy an occasional meat-free meal, this colourful pie, bursting with flavour and goodness, will be sure to hit the spot.

My Food Bag Lemon garlic chicken with sesame kumara and carrot slaw.

Lemon garlic chicken with sesame kūmara and carrot slaw

This chicken dish is complemented by roasted kūmara, with sesame seeds for extra crunch.

My Food Bag Beef Stroganoff with spinach rice.

Beef Stroganoff

Enjoy a classic version of a favourite beef casserole, served on vege-packed rice for a nutritious twist.

Kieran Scott/Stuff Fettuccine with zucchini, goatâs cheese, tomatoes & basil

Fettuccine with zucchini, goat’s cheese, tomatoes & basil

A pasta made from in-season produce.

Manja Wachsmuth Broccoli and bacon risotto.

Broccoli and bacon risotto

A simple no-stir creamy risotto.