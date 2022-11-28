Dinner Sorted: Five ways with this week's in-season produce
We’re at that in-between time of year when most winter produce is getting a bit past it, but we’re not quite in the midst of the full summer harvest. That can make vegetable shopping tricky.
This week, we’ve taken a close look at what’s available and relatively inexpensive to construct a menu that has plenty of bright fresh produce, none of which should be difficult to procure or bank-breakingly expensive (insofar as any food isn’t these days…). This means your week’s meals will feature like likes of broccoli and orange kūmara - winter veg still going strong - alongside the first of the season’s eggplant, courgette and tomatoes.
As ever in Dinner Sorted, waste reduction is a consideration. Here, for example, the bag of spinach you buy for the slaw is also needed for the stroganoff, while your tomatoes go in both meat-free dishes.
If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.
Eggplant, Tomato & Lentil Filo Pie
Whether you simply want to enjoy an occasional meat-free meal, this colourful pie, bursting with flavour and goodness, will be sure to hit the spot.
Lemon garlic chicken with sesame kūmara and carrot slaw
This chicken dish is complemented by roasted kūmara, with sesame seeds for extra crunch.
Beef Stroganoff
Enjoy a classic version of a favourite beef casserole, served on vege-packed rice for a nutritious twist.
Fettuccine with zucchini, goat’s cheese, tomatoes & basil
A pasta made from in-season produce.
Broccoli and bacon risotto
A simple no-stir creamy risotto.