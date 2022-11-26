Weekend Baking Sorted: Three deliciously different doughnuts

Doughnuts are a bit like bread in that most countries have their own version of them. This weekend, try a deliciously different doughnut to give your days off a little something extra.

Frittelle doughnuts

Kieran scott Frittelle doughnuts.

Get the recipe here

A traditional Christmas Eve food in Italy, this simple, classic dessert suits any occassion.

Greek Doughnuts with Cinnamon Honey Drizzle

Manja Wachsmuth Greek doughnuts with cinnamon honey drizzle

Get the recipe here

These little bite-sized fluffy puffs, deep-fried to golden and crispy perfection are too good to resist.

Grilled doughnuts with grilled strawberry and pink peppercorn compote

Manja Wachsmuth Grilled doughnuts with grilled strawberry and pink peppercorn compote

Get the recipe here

Hot cinnamon doughnuts and whipped cream with a sweet-spicy fruit sauce – what's not to love about this dessert?