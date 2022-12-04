Cloudy Kitchen's tiramisu cake recipe

Cloudy Kitchen’s tiramisu cake is the real deal – just in cake form.

This cake has all the flavours of tiramisu - but in a cake! It has a super easy vanilla sheet cake as the base, which gets a coffee soak when it comes out of the oven.

It is finished off with a super silky espresso mascarpone buttercream.

Tiramisu cake

Prep time: 1 hour plus cooling time

Bake time: 30 minutes

Serves: 16

Vanilla cake

260g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

220g buttermilk, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

150g butter, at room temperature

160g granulated sugar

2 large (size 8) eggs, at room temperature

Espresso soak

50g strong coffee, cold

Coffee mascarpone frosting

230g mascarpone, cold

1½ tsp fine instant coffee

110g icing sugar, sifted

¼ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

240g cream, cold from the fridge

Cocoa powder to dust

VANILLA CAKE

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 20 x 30cm pan or quarter sheet pan with baking paper. In a medium bowl, combine the flour and baking powder. In a small bowl, combine the buttermilk and vanilla. In a medium bowl using an electric mixer cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides as needed. Add the eggs and mix until incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl using a spatula. With the mixer on low, alternately add the wet and dry ingredients. Add a third of the dry ingredients, followed by half the wet ingredients, then another third of the dry ingredients, followed by the second half of the wet ingredients. Finally, add the remaining third of the dry ingredients. Mix until just incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth down. Tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure the mixture is settled. Bake the cake for 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown, springs back when lightly pressed, and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for 10-15 minutes, then transfer the cake to the serving plate. Brush liberally with the coffee and leave to cool completely.

MASCARPONE FROSTING