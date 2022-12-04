Cloudy Kitchen's tiramisu cake recipe
This cake has all the flavours of tiramisu - but in a cake! It has a super easy vanilla sheet cake as the base, which gets a coffee soak when it comes out of the oven.
It is finished off with a super silky espresso mascarpone buttercream.
Tiramisu cake
Prep time: 1 hour plus cooling time
Bake time: 30 minutes
Serves: 16
Vanilla cake
260g plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
220g buttermilk, at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
150g butter, at room temperature
160g granulated sugar
2 large (size 8) eggs, at room temperature
Espresso soak
50g strong coffee, cold
Coffee mascarpone frosting
230g mascarpone, cold
1½ tsp fine instant coffee
110g icing sugar, sifted
¼ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
240g cream, cold from the fridge
Cocoa powder to dust
VANILLA CAKE
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 20 x 30cm pan or quarter sheet pan with baking paper.
-
In a medium bowl, combine the flour and baking powder.
-
In a small bowl, combine the buttermilk and vanilla.
-
In a medium bowl using an electric mixer cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides as needed.
-
Add the eggs and mix until incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl using a spatula.
-
With the mixer on low, alternately add the wet and dry ingredients. Add a third of the dry ingredients, followed by half the wet ingredients, then another third of the dry ingredients, followed by the second half of the wet ingredients. Finally, add the remaining third of the dry ingredients. Mix until just incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed.
-
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth down. Tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure the mixture is settled.
-
Bake the cake for 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown, springs back when lightly pressed, and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.
-
Cool the cake in the pan for 10-15 minutes, then transfer the cake to the serving plate. Brush liberally with the coffee and leave to cool completely.
MASCARPONE FROSTING
-
Place the mascarpone and fine instant coffee into a medium bowl. Whip with an electric hand mixer on high, until the mascarpone is smooth and the coffee is incorporated.
-
Add the icing sugar, salt and vanilla, and mix to combine.
-
With the mixer still going, stream in the cream until it is all added, then continue to whip. The cream will incorporate and the frosting will seem quite thin - keep mixing until it has the consistency of thick whipped cream. Be careful not to over whip. It will come together quickly.
-
Transfer the frosting to a piping bag lined with a French star tip. Pipe blobs all over the surface of the snack cake. Alternatively you can smooth it on with an offset spatula.
-
Dust the top of the cake with cocoa powder. Store in the fridge until you serve.
-
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.
