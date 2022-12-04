The Caker's burnt banana black sesame cake recipe

The Caker’s burnt banana black sesame cake is a true celebration cake that can be easily adapted.

This lusciously dark cake can be adapted if you don’t have a blow torch, and can’t find activated charcoal or black tahini - these special things are more there for dramatic effect.

If you want to keep it simple, omit the charcoal, use regular tahini and caramelise the banana pieces in a pan.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Ready in: 2 hours

Serves: 12

READ MORE:

* The Caker's peach and fennel cake

* The Caker's halva, milk chocolate, toasted hazelnut cake

* Recipe: Strawberry tahini maple cake



Burnt banana black sesame cake

For the cake:

185g plain all-purpose flour

60g ground almonds

2 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp sea salt

2 tbsp black sesame seeds

125g light muscovado, soft brown or coconut sugar

5 small bananas, peeled (about 500g)

65ml light olive oil

65ml sesame oil

For the black tahini icing:

150g butter, softened

220g icing sugar

100g cream cheese

⅓ cup black tahini

1 tsp activated charcoal powder (optional)

For the decorations:

1 banana, sliced into ½cm rounds

¼ cup sugar (you may not use all of this)

1 tbsp black sesame seeds

Salted caramel (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line 2 x 22cm cake tins with baking paper.