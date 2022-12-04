Salad of harissa roasted Hāpuku, asparagus, beans and mint recipe
Hāpuku is a particular fave of mine – meaty, flavourful, and surprisingly versatile. It cooks well, can hold a bit of punchy flavour without losing its own, and is more forgiving than a lot of other species.
I have childhood memories of it at the beach - thick barbecued steaks with a bit of lemon on the side, gosh, so delicious.
As with most things, best to keep it simple. As we move into the grazing, salady season, where a bit of protein goes a long way, you don’t really need that much carb. Some fresh veges for crunch, some spice, and you’re in business.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Asparagus with edamame, sumac, mint & white bean hummus
* Recipe: Sam Mannering's asparagus frittata with feta, pine nuts and mint
* Recipe: Spring risotto of asparagus, broad beans, lemon and feta
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES
SERVES: 3-4
About 400-500g fresh hāpuku
2 tsp harissa paste
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
Handful of fresh asparagus
1 x tin cannellini or butter beans, rinsed and drained
Large handful of mint leaves, roughly torn
Zest and juice of ½ lemon
-
Preheat the oven to 220C on fan bake.
-
Using your hands, rub the harissa, a glug of olive oil and a good seasoning of salt and pepper into the fish and place on an oiled roasting tray or ovenproof pan. Pop in to roast quickly for about 10 minutes, until only just cooked and a little caramelised on top.
-
In the meantime, trim the ends off the asparagus and shave into long ribbons using a peeler, or slice thinly lengthways (a peeler is much easier).
-
Toss the asparagus together in a bowl with the drained beans, torn up mint, enough salt and pepper to taste, and the lemon zest and juice.
-
Once the fish is done, remove from the oven and allow to rest for a few minutes until cool enough to handle.
-
Break the fish into largish chunks and gently fold into the asparagus mix. Taste, season and serve.
Sunday Magazine