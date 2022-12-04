Salad of harissa roasted Hāpuku, asparagus, beans and mint recipe

Hāpuku is a particular fave of mine – meaty, flavourful, and surprisingly versatile. It cooks well, can hold a bit of punchy flavour without losing its own, and is more forgiving than a lot of other species.

I have childhood memories of it at the beach - thick barbecued steaks with a bit of lemon on the side, gosh, so delicious.

As with most things, best to keep it simple. As we move into the grazing, salady season, where a bit of protein goes a long way, you don’t really need that much carb. Some fresh veges for crunch, some spice, and you’re in business.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Asparagus with edamame, sumac, mint & white bean hummus

* Recipe: Sam Mannering's asparagus frittata with feta, pine nuts and mint

* Recipe: Spring risotto of asparagus, broad beans, lemon and feta



PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVES: 3-4

About 400-500g fresh hāpuku

2 tsp harissa paste

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Handful of fresh asparagus

1 x tin cannellini or butter beans, rinsed and drained

Large handful of mint leaves, roughly torn

Zest and juice of ½ lemon