Hāpuku crudo recipe

Friends always seem so astonished when I plonk down a plate of raw fish - crudo, ceviche, sashimi or whatever. It seems to be written off as something only to be eaten at restaurants. Nonsense. It’s embarrassingly easy. All you need is a sharp knife and extremely fresh fish.

Hāpuku I like because of the texture and flavour, and also because it is consistently and wonderfully fresh whenever I see it, which is not always the case with a lot of fish. A raw fish dish should always be spontaneous in nature, depending on what you can get. If there isn’t anything available that’s really fresh, then make something else. But when a piece of fish is properly fresh, it is seriously worth it. +

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: zilch

SERVES: 2-3 as a nibble or starter

About 300g very fresh hāpuku (or kingfish, trevally, kahawai, etc)

Half a nashi, granny smith apple, or packham pear

Half a lemon

Sea salt and black pepper

Very good olive oil

Chilli oil, if you fancy

A little soft herb - dill or chervil is good