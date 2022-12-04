Hāpuku crudo recipe
Friends always seem so astonished when I plonk down a plate of raw fish - crudo, ceviche, sashimi or whatever. It seems to be written off as something only to be eaten at restaurants. Nonsense. It’s embarrassingly easy. All you need is a sharp knife and extremely fresh fish.
Hāpuku I like because of the texture and flavour, and also because it is consistently and wonderfully fresh whenever I see it, which is not always the case with a lot of fish. A raw fish dish should always be spontaneous in nature, depending on what you can get. If there isn’t anything available that’s really fresh, then make something else. But when a piece of fish is properly fresh, it is seriously worth it. +
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: zilch
SERVES: 2-3 as a nibble or starter
About 300g very fresh hāpuku (or kingfish, trevally, kahawai, etc)
Half a nashi, granny smith apple, or packham pear
Half a lemon
Sea salt and black pepper
Very good olive oil
Chilli oil, if you fancy
A little soft herb - dill or chervil is good
-
Slice the fish as thinly as you can manage, and spread out on a serving plate.
-
Remove the core from the nashi or pear, and cut into thin slices - or thin matchsticks, or a fine dice, if you prefer. Scatter over the top of the fish.
-
Zest a bit of lemon and a generous squeeze of juice over the top, followed by a light seasoning of salt and pepper.
-
Drizzle with a little olive oil, and chilli oil if using. Dot over a little herb, and serve immediately.
