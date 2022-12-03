Jewelled rocky road recipe

This jewelled rocky road is a little indulgent and looks absolutely gorgeous.

As we near the end of the year and the festive giving season, I like to have a few edible gifts prepared, ready to go for thanking those people in our lives that go the extra mile – teachers, work colleagues, family, friends and others.

I have shared a selection of edible gifts here over the years and enjoy the creative process of coming up with new ones.

Although our festive main meals tend to focus more on fresh salads and barbecue foods these days, for sweet treats I still lean towards the more “traditional” flavours. Spices, dried fruit, nuts, chocolate and citrus are what I associate with this time of year.

Some of these ingredients can be on the pricier side, and not what I would always use for everyday cooking, but this is the time of year where I will splash out a little more to share with others.

These sweet edible gifts can be prepared ahead of time and store well for wrapping and gifting over the coming weeks. You may want to double the recipe to have plenty to share.

Nicola Galloway/Supplied Rocky road with tahini, pistachios, ginger, pomegranate molasses and rose.

Jewelled rocky road

A classic rocky road with a twist, inspired by the flavours and colours of the Levant: tahini, pistachios, ginger, pomegranate molasses and rose. I have also used popcorn instead of crushed biscuits and marshmallows to add some lightness, and so it is not overly sweet.

The base recipe can be mixed up to use what you have at hand – use nut butter in place of the tahini, mix up the dried fruit and nuts, add marshmallows if you wish to replace some of the popcorn. Make it your own.

Prep time: 30 minutes + 3-4 hours setting time

Makes: About 30 pieces

Ingredients

70g (½ cup) pistachio nuts

20g packet freeze-dried blueberries or other freeze-dried fruit such as strawberries or plums

80g (½ cup) crystallised ginger, cut into 1cm pieces

3 cups pre-made popcorn (about 50g cooked)

350g quality dark chocolate, broken into pieces

½ cup (120ml) tahini or nut butter

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses* or extra honey

1 tsp rose water (optional)

Pinch of salt

Edible dried rose petals for decorating (optional)

Method

Line a high-sided slice tin (approximately 18cm x 22cm) with baking paper. In a large bowl, combine the nuts, freeze-dried fruit, ginger and popcorn. Place the chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of simmering water. Make sure the water doesn’t touch the bowl or the chocolate can split. Stir until melted then remove from the bowl from the heat. Add the tahini or nut butter, honey, pomegranate molasses and rose water if using, and salt. Stir until combined. Pour the chocolate mixture over the dry ingredients and stir well to combine - making sure everything is coated well with the chocolate. Tip into the prepared tin, spreading out evenly. Sprinkle with dried rose petals if using. Cover and refrigerate for 3-4 hours until set. Cut into 3-4cm squares and store in a sealed container in the fridge. For gifting, wrap 4-6 pieces in baking paper or place into a small jar. Add a ribbon and label.

* Pomegranate molasses is a condiment that lends a unique sweet, sour and astringent flavour to cooking. It can be purchased at some supermarkets and specialty food stores. A little goes a long way and a bottle keeps well in the pantry for up to a year. Use in marinades, dressings and sweet recipes.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor. Visit www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz.