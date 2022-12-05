Dinner Sorted: Five meals that will clear out your fridge

Cassia's Sid Sahrawat shows us how to cook two of his favourite comfort dishes, Kūmara and Mushrooms in Karahi sauce and Spicy Sambal Noodles.

We’ve all experienced it - you buy something for a particular recipe but that recipe only calls for half a head of lettuce, say, or a tablespoon of sour cream, or 50 grams of feta, and since you don’t like to make the same thing over and over, the remainder winds up being pushed further and further to the back of the shelf until it’s good for nothing but the bin.

None of us like wasting food for reasons both financial and environmental, so this week’s recipes focus on using up those odds and ends that wind up in the recesses of your fridge.

I crowd-sourced this, asking my Stuff colleagues what their most-forgotten foods were. While they gave a broad range of answers, there were several that appeared over and over on the list, and those are the ones I’ve concentrated on using up in these recipes: mushrooms, curry paste, tomatoes, bacon and fresh herbs in particular. Some recipes use more than one of those.

Hopefully all this will help clear out your fridge… just in time for Christmas, when it will get packed out all over again.

Nicola Galloway Chilli and garlic pickled mushrooms Garlic butter mushrooms with parsley polenta.

Garlic butter mushrooms with parsley polenta

Keep it simple with fried mushrooms, garlic and polenta.

Sarah Tuck/Waikato Times Yellow chicken and kumara curry

Yellow chicken and kumara curry

Add a bit of spice and gentle heat to some vegetables.

JASON CREAGHAN Let your guests assemble their own tasty tacos.

Beef tacos with red cabbage, coriander sesame slaw and chipotle mayo

This sort of assemble-your-own meal is a good way of dealing with large numbers of people.

Kathrine Lynch Creamy bacon spaghetti.

Creamy bacon spaghetti

A simple riff on popular cabonara pasta.

MELANIE JENKINS/Stuff Spiced tomatoes with yoghurt sauce & lentils

Spiced tomatoes with yoghurt sauce & lentils

To obtain maximum flavour in this tomato salad it’s important to use full-flavoured tomatoes at their peak of ripeness.