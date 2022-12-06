Recipe: Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass & coconut milk

I love eating mussels with different types of broth, particularly this one.

I use my two favourite Asian fresh herbs, lemongrass and coriander, with shallots and garlic to infuse their flavours into the coconut milk.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I do!

Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass and coconut milk

Serves: 2-3 people

Ingredients

1kg green-lipped mussels

Oil for frying (not olive oil)

1 shallot (50g), chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 stalk lemongrass (10cm white part), chopped

1 cup (250ml) coconut milk

5-6 coriander stems, chopped

1⁄2 red chilli, seeded and chopped

1⁄2 cup water

1 1⁄2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Handful coriander leaves

1 lime, cut into wedges

Method

Scrub mussels under running cold water and pull off beards. If any are open, tap them and discard if they do not close.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or large saucepan over medium heat and add shallot, garlic and lemongrass. Cook for a minute or until fragrant.

Add coconut milk, coriander stems, chilli, water, fish sauce and brown sugar.

Add mussels and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-high, cover and cook for 5 minutes or until they are open.

Turn off heat and stir in coriander leaves. Cover with lid and leave to steam for another minute, then serve with lime wedges for squeezing.

Cook’s tip: If fresh lemongrass is out of season, you can use frozen lemongrass from Asian stores.