Recipe: Sticky lemongrass beef skewers with peanut slaw

As the days start to get warmer, take to the barbecue with these beef skewers – flavoured with lemongrass and oyster sauce then served with a fresh, crunchy coleslaw.

Sticky lemongrass beef skewers with Chinese cabbage & peanut slaw

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

500g beef rump steak, trimmed of fat and sinew, thinly sliced

2 lemongrass stalks, bulbous ends only, finely chopped

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 1⁄2 tablespoons caster sugar

1 cup (200g) sushi rice, washed, drained

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

12 bamboo skewers

Oil cooking spray

1 small Chinese cabbage (wombok), thinly sliced

1 carrot, peeled, cut into matchsticks

4 spring onions, cut into matchsticks

1⁄2 cup toasted peanuts, finely chopped

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

For the beef marinade: Combine the beef, lemongrass, oyster sauce, 2 teaspoons of the vinegar, half the fish sauce and 2 teaspoons of the sugar in a large bowl. Toss to combine. Set aside for 15 minutes.

For the sushi rice: Put the rice in a large saucepan and cover with 1 1⁄2 cups (375ml) cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to very low and cook, covered, for 12 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and set aside, covered, for 5 minutes. Add the salt, half the remaining vinegar and half the remaining sugar and stir to combine. Set aside.

For the skewers: Heat a chargrill pan or barbecue on high heat. Thread the beef on to the skewers and lightly spray with oil. Fry, in batches if necessary, for 2 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Set aside.

For the slaw: Put the cabbage, carrot, spring onions and peanuts in a large bowl. Mix together the remaining vinegar, fish sauce and sugar in a small jug. Drizzle over the cabbage mix and toss to combine.

To serve: Divide the salad among plates and top with the skewers. Serve with the rice, sprinkled with sesame seeds.