Midweek Meals sorted: Lemongrass, the light, summery taste of summer

Now that it’s really starting to feel like summer out there, my thoughts turn to light, fresh meals and the star flavour, lemongrass.

A unique blend of citrus, ginger and mint, this herb brings a vibrancy to a range of protein and vegetable-based dishes, and is particularly good in meals inspired by the flavours of Asia and the subcontinent, like these mussels, beef skewers and summer rolls.

Hint: if you can’t find fresh lemongrass in the supermarket, hit up an Asian grocer (it will likely be cheaper there, anyway).

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Supplied Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass and coconut milk.

Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass & coconut milk

Creamy coconut milk is infused with coriander, chilli and lemongrass for a wonderfully fragrant hit.

Steve Brown/Supplied Sticky lemongrass beef skewers.

Sticky lemongrass beef skewers with Chinese cabbage & peanut slaw

Tender beef flavoured with lemongrass and oyster sauce, served with a fresh, crunchy coleslaw. Cook the skewers on the barbecue for a delicious summer treat.

Emma Boyd/Supplied Emma Boyd’s chicken and cashew summer rolls.

Chicken & cashew summer rolls

Addictively fresh and vibrant, these rice-paper rolls are the perfect antidote to festive season overindulgence.